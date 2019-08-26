Marvel Might Be Bringing Major X-Men Villains to Disneyland’s Avengers Campus

✖

While many fans ear eager to see the X-Men franchise of characters introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it doesn't seem like it will actually happen for another few years. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige just introduced a whole slate of movies and Disney+ shows, and none of them feature hint or hide of mutants. Instead, fans should look toward Disney Parks.

During the showcase of Avengers Campus for Disney's California Adventure at the D23 Expo this weekend, they showed off a piece of concept art for the upcoming Avengers-themed ride to open in Phase 2 of the park, and it seems like it will feature Earth's Mightiest Heroes defending Wakanda from an invasion of the Brood. Take a look at the concept art below.

(Photo: Disney)

The Brood are one of the fan-favorite groups of X-Men villains, even if they don't have the status of Magneto, Apocalypse, Mr. Sinister, the Sentinels, Onslaught, Dark Phoenix, Stryfe, Mojo, the Hellfire Club, Omega Red, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and so on and so forth...

However, you ask anyone with a foot in the era of Chris Claremont's X-Men, and they'll tell you that the Brood are just as important as any other X-Men villain. While we might not ever see them on the big screen, at least we will get these villains in a Disney Parks attraction. And, who knows, by the time the Avengers ride debuts, the X-Men could be a key part of the ride and will be showing up to help stop the Brood invasion.

There's also the chance that this actually is not the Brood, or that Disney will change the villains for the attraction. Marvel Comics features many insectoid creatures, including the Horde, but Disney Parks have been known to focus on prominent characters and designs for their attractions.

While they could focus on lesser known characters or even tie these insectoids to the Annihilation Wave (which would also be awesome), this concept art makes it seem like these are actually the Brood, and that the X-Men could play a key part on the future of Marvel's Avengers Campus.

This expansion of Disney's California Adventure won't be open until next year, and even then, the Avengers ride will not debut until Phase 2 of the park is complete even later on. So until we get closer to the Imagineers finalizing the ride, we can only speculate about what the X-Men foes role will be, if there's any at all.