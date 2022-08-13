Marvel Fans Wish Bucky Actor Sebastian Stan Happy Birthday

Marvel fans are wishing Sebastian Stan a happy birthday. The Bucky actor turns 40 today and the nice messages are pouring in. Stan has become a beloved part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite not being seen on-screen in these movies since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the fervor around his role has not subsided. Now, they all wait until he glides back onto the scene. Check out some of the best posts down below.

"I would say Lizzle Olsen because I love to laugh at her because she's a funny human being, but you know, everywhere I go, I take Sebastian. He's my right hand," Mackie said in a video answering the questions of fans. "I'm sorry for being for unsurprising but that's my dude, so if I'm going to a deserted island for five days, I'm gonna take my dude. We could do some fishing, drink a few coconuts. It'd be great."

