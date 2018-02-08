Captain Marvel, Darkhawk, and Daredevil Will Fight For The Infinity Stones In New Countdown Tie-Ins

The Infinity Stones are back in play, but you might be surprised by who is trying to get their hands on one.

Marvel’s big Infinity Countdown event will feature a race to get to the Infinity Stones, which are spread all over the universe. Those stones may just get new wielders in a series of Infinity Countdown tie-in issues, which feature heroes like Daredevil, Captain Marvel, and yes, Darkhawk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans can see the fate of the Reality Stone in Captain Marvel #1, courtesy of Jim McCann and Diego Olortegui. The story will take Carol Danvers to the edge of space and into direct conflict with Thanos and Nebula, and you can find the official description below.

“In Captain Marvel #1, don’t miss the story from Jim McCann (New Avengers: The Reunion) and Diego Olortegui (Ms. Marvel) as they help Carol Danvers cross the borders of reality for a mind-bending, cross-time adventure into Infinity Stone lore! Continuing the journey that’s taken her to another dimension into the clutches of Thanos and Nebula, Captain Marvel – in the possession of the Reality Stone – returns to Earth, having contacted the Marvels of many worlds along the way…”

After that, it’s time for Daredevil to get the spotlight, a story that is helmed by Gerry Duggan and Chris Sprouse that will bring him face to face with the Mind Stone. The official description is located below.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7208]

“Gerry Duggan and Black Panther artist Chris Sprouse bring their streetwise expertise to Hell’s Kitchen in Daredevil #1, as Matt Murdock encounters the Mind Stone in the New York underworld. Of course, the stone is bound to fall into mysterious yet unlikely hands…but can Daredevil keep an Infinity Stone’s power from wreaking havoc on the city?”

Last but certainly not least is Darkhawk from Chris Sims, Chad Bowers, and Gang Hyuk Lim. Darkhawk’s latest adventure will involve the Power Stone, but he’ll have to fight for it. The official description is located below.

“Following the event of Darkhawk #51, we see the return of Darkhawk in a four-issue series from Chris Sims, Chad Bowers and Gang Hyuk Lim! Spinning out of the war with the Fraternity of Raptors for the Power Stone, “The Hawk” is back to fight for justice for both New York and the world!”

These titles will be hitting comic stores in May, and you can get a look at the new covers in the gallery. You can also head here to see who currently holds the Infinity Stones!