This Grandmaster Cosplay Featuring Jeff Goldblum Fabric Is a Sight to Behold

Jeff Goldblum has been a pop culture treasure for decades now, but he found a whole new legion of fans from his role as The Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok. While it’s unclear exactly when Goldblum’s Grandmaster will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a new cosplay is honoring him and his character in a pretty epic way. Photos of cosplayer Nada Gasparik recently went viral during last weekend’s Fan Expo Canada, in which she sports a Grandmaster costume made almost entirely out of Jeff Goldblum-themed fabric.

Ok this took the cake at @FANEXPOCANADA. Grandmaster cosplayer made of *Jeff Goldblum fabric* pic.twitter.com/SFubpzb0AA — Victoria 🥕 (@biaginger) August 26, 2019

After the initial photos of the cosplay went viral, Gasparik launched her own Twitter account, where she shared even more photos of the Goldblum-themed cosplay.

The man. The Myth. The Legend. THE GRANDMASTER HIMSELF. pic.twitter.com/VTh6XbwWMJ — NadaGasparik (@NGasparik) August 26, 2019

It’s hard to deny that Gasparik’s cosplay is pretty darn epic, with the pants even being patterned in “sexy Ian Malcolm” from Jurassic Park.

Going into Marvel’s Phase 4, there is no indication exactly when The Grandmaster will return, although a fake Twitter scam earlier this summer made some believe he was confirmed to return for Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I can’t give away any secrets.” Goldblum said in a recent interview. “I know there’s been rumors and rumblings…I love that character, I love working with Taika Waititi especially, he’s a brilliant director. The people at Marvel, they know how to make a movie. It’s been a very pleasant experience. They are very kind. I love that cast. I want to do something with Taika for sure,” he concluded. The world will have to wait and see if they’ve seen the last of The Grandmaster.

“I’m the Grandmaster! You can’t kill me,” Goldblum said in an interview last year. “I can do everything. I can fly. I can do all sort of thing, really. So all I want to do is play games but I could do anything.”

“I don’t know. Who knows,” Goldblum said of what his character’s future could look like. “They’ve got a good imagination. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victora Alonso over there, they know what they’re doing. They make good movies. Well, see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don’t know. Who knows but my character can do anything. I’ve got my super powers than all of them put together.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.