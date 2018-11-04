Marvel Cinematic Universe Will Not Release New Content in November, Ending 16 Month Streak

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most popular franchises across television and cinema, consistently offering products across both mediums for over the last year. But this November will be the end of a long-running streak.

Over the last 16 months, Marvel Studios and Marvel Television have combined to put out a steady stream of shows and movies every month, beginning with Spider-Man: Homecoming and ending with the third season of Daredevil.

Unfortunately, fans will not get anything in the MCU until after the Thanksgiving holiday, and will have to wait until December 21st when the second season of Runaways drops on Hulu.

Here’s everything that has come out in that sixteen month span:

Of course, things will pick up in full force over the next few months once again, as Runaways will lead into movies like Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

There’s also the second season of The Punisher on the horizon, which should be debuting on Netflix sometime in the next few months. After that, fans should look forward to new seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Cloak & Dagger, and Jessica Jones.

There’s a lot to look forward to if you’re a Marvel fan, and it’s only going to get better. With Marvel Studios working on brand new series for Disney’s upcoming streaming service, the quality of the content is likely to improve.

So even though we’ll have to suffer through November without any new Marvel content, we can at least use this opportunity to catch up on everything we’ve missed. After all, the last 16 months have been packed.