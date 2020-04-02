Neil deGrasse Tyson Reveals Scientific Reason Why He Is A Marvel Cinematic Universe Fan

Neil deGrasse Tyson revealed his scientific reason why he is a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan. He posted his comments to Twitter, where fans began to either agree or debate his comments. The popular figure has gone to bat over scientific depictions in media numerous times in the past. If you ever wanted some concept broken down for you, Tyson will be there in the blink of an eye to talk about snowflakes or how gravity would actually function. In fact, every time a science fiction movie comes out, you can bet that he will be around to discuss the ins and outs of a certain facet of spacewalking that you had never considered.

“As a scientist, I lean Avengers universe, if only because many of their superheroes started as scientists, or derive their powers from authentically fictional (rather than fantastically magical) science concepts,” Tyson explained.

This isn’t the first time he’s expressed that opinion though. Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt sat down with him earlier this year to talk about a bunch of things. The Cosmos: Possible Worlds star told the site that it wasn’t even a question about which was the better comic book outfit. DC Comics was never going to get the nod with his criteria.

“Oh yeah. No question. Oh, there’s no question,” Tyson quipped. “Oh, it’s obvious. Marvel wins that contest hands down over DC Comics if for no other reason that almost, minus Thor and maybe one or two others that I’ve lost track of, almost everyone with powers in Marvel Comics, those powers are derived from something scientific that happened to them.”

“Spider-Man. He’s bitten while he’s in a biology lab where there’s a radioactive spider. There’s the Hulk, who… it was gamma rays. Everybody’s got a science-based story behind their superpowers, and that creates a fertile landscape that you can go back to if you need to. Plus, Banner was a medical doctor, for goodness’ sake. So, this has value.”

Funny enough, he’s actually been included in the DC Universe. He told that story during the interview as well.

“I am there. Superman wanted to use The Hayden Planetarium, of course, where I work, to observe the destruction of Krypton because the light from that explosion would just be reaching Earth around then,” he remembered. “That was the premise of that story and I had to just make sure that we were all on the same page.”

