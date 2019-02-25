The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is a Tony Award Away From EGOTing

Thanks to Black Panther the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now added several Academy Awards to its list of achievements – and as fans quickly noted, the MCU is now o so close to *the* greatest achievement in entertainment: The EGOT.

If you aren’t familiar with the term: an “EGOT” is the title given to anyone in the entertainment industry who wins an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award, in the categories of TV, Music, Film, and Stage, respectively. As you would expect, the title is only held by a chosen few in the industry, but it’s a distinction that has gotten more famous in recent years, thanks in large part to it being featured in a storyline about Tracy Morgan’s famous actor character, Tracy Jordan, in the Tina Fey comedy series, 30 Rock.

As for Marvel Studios: The MCU picked up its Emmy win in 2016, when Jessica Jones composer Sean Callery won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. Earlier this year, Black Panther won two Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance (for the song “King’s Dead”) and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. Not exactly the big wins some fans might’ve expected (with the exception of “Best Score Soundtrack”), but wins for the MCU nonetheless. Black Panther added the third piece to puzzle with these new Oscars for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score), Best Achievement in Costume Design, and Best Achievement in Production Design.

The question now is: how does the MCU nab a Tony Award for itself? The last time Broadway flirted with the idea of bringing a blockbuster-style Marvel property to the stage, we got Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. That production became infamous for the hellish slog to get it to opening night (nearly 200 preview performances – a record!), and the rollercoaster box office that saw record highs ($2.9 million in one week) and sharp declines. In the end, the production never really lived up to the massive investment in it – let alone reaping any awards, despite two 2012 Tony nominations (Best Costume Design, Best Scenic Design).

MCU architect Kevin Feige has worked wonders on the big screen, but doing it on the stage may take a whole different ringmaster. Is there an MCU story you see being a perfect fit for Broadway? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 5th.

