Marvel Fan Tries to Make Sense of MCU Timeline

A Marvel fan on Reddit is trying to make sense of the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

Last year, a version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline appeared in a commemorative magazine celebrating the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios. Some have questioned that timeline’s validity and so Redittor Pedgrid decided to take a stab at organizing the timeline himself.

Pedgrid’s timeline includes all of the MCU movies, One-Shots, and TV shows organized mostly by release order. Here it is:

1940s: Captain America: The First Avenger, Agent Carter (S1 & S2), Agent Carter (One-off)

1995(ish): Captain Marvel

2008/9(ish): Iron Man

2010/11(ish): Iron Man 2, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer, Thor, The Incredible Hulk (Note: majority of all this takes place over the same weekend)

2012: The Consultant, The Avengers, Item 47, Iron Man 3

2013: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (S1, Ep: 1-7), Thor: The Dark World, AoS (S1 Ep: 8-10)

2014: AoS (S1, Ep: 11-16), Captain America: The Winter Soldier, AoS (S1, Ep: 17-22), Guardians of the Galaxy, AoS (S2, Ep: 1-10), Daredevil (S1), Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2

2015: Jessica Jones (S1), AoS (S2, Ep: 11-19), Avengers: Age of Ultron, AoS (S2, Ep: 20-22), Ant-Man, AoS (S3, Ep: 1-10), Daredevil (S2), Luke Cage (S1), All Hail the King

2016: Iron Fist (S1), AoS (S3, Ep: 11-19), Captain America: Civil War, AoS (S3, Ep: 20-22), Black Panther, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Defenders (S1), Runaways (S1 & S2), Punisher (S1)

2017: Doctor Strange, AoS (S4, Ep: 1-8), AoS: Slingshot, Cloak & Dagger (S1) Jessica Jones (S2), AoS (S4, Ep: 9-15), Luke Cage (S2), AoS (S4, Ep: 16-22), Iron Fist (S2), AoS (S5, Ep: 5), Thor: Ragnarok, AoS (S5, Ep: 11), Daredevil (S3),

2018: Punisher (S2), AoS (S5, Ep: 12-18), Ant-Man and the Wasp, AoS (S5, Ep: 19-22), Avengers: Infinity War, (Post-Endgame) Spider-Man: Far From Home, AoS (S6)

2091: AoS (S5, Ep: 1-4, Ep: 6-10)

Unknown: Avengers: Endgame, Cloak & Dagger (S2), Jessica Jones (S3)

For comparison, here’s the timeline released in the magazine, which only includes Marvel Studios films.

1943-1945: Captain America: The First Avenger

2010: Iron Man

2011: Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk, Thor

2012: The Avengers: Iron Man 3

2013: Thor: The Dark World

2014: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2015: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

2016: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming

2016-2017: Doctor Strange

2017: Black Panther, Thor Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th; Avengers: Endgame on April 26th; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.