Marvel August 2018 Highlights: Fantastic Four Return, X-Men Get Exterminated, and More

Marvel Comics has revealed its August solicitations and there are big things in the works for the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Avengers, The Punisher, Venom, Spider-Man, Cable, Deadpool, Wolverine, and more!

August sees the long-awaited return of the Fantastic Four to the Marvel Universe. Marvel’s first family has been missing in action since they helped rebirth the Marvel universe at the conclusion of Secret Wars in 2015. Now they’re back, with writer Dan Slott and artist Sara Pachelli at the help of the new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Fantastic Four are experiencing a new beginning, the original X-Men may be facing their end. Marvel Comics will launch the Extermination event series from Ed Brisson and Pepe Larraz in August, and the series promises to bring the full consequences of Cyclops, Jean Grey, Iceman, Beast, and Angel’s trip through time down on the X-Men. The series also marks the return of classic X-Men villain Ahab.

The cosmic saga of Marvel’s Infinity Stones continues in Infinity Wars, the follow-up to Infinity Countdown and Infinity Wars Prime. Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Mike Deodato introduce a mysterious new character called Requiem whose identity could have cataclysmic repercussions for the Marvel Universe.

Marvel will also relaunch the West Coast Avengers with a brand new lineup of lovable misfit heroes. Kelly Thompson writes the series with artist Stefano Caselli. The new team lineup includes two Hawkeyes – Kate Bishop and Clint Barton – plus Gwenpool, Kid Omega, Miss America, and a new character called Fuse.

The Punisher gets a fresh start from writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Riccardo Burchielli. The Avengers meet the Dora Milaje in Wakanda Forever: Avengers. Venom’s history is illuminated in Venom: First Host and Web of Venom: Ven’am. Spider-Man’s universe begins crashing down in Edge of Spider-Geddon. Cable and Deadpool team up once again for a special annual, and the Hunt for Wolverine comes to a close in Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends.

Keep reading for more details on Marvel Comics’ biggest books in August.

Fantastic Four #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

DAN SLOTT (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

VIRGIN ART VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY Emanuela LUPACCHINO

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

BLACK AND WHITE REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS (1 OF 2)

RETURN OF THE FANTASTIC FOUR VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

MR. FANTASTIC VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

INVISIBLE WOMAN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

THE THING VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

HUMAN TORCH VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VENOMIZED PARTY VARIANT BY SIMONE BIANCHI

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FOUREVER Part One

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT – THE WORLD’S GREATEST COMIC MAGAZINE IS BACK!

Since the end of SECRET WARS, there’s been a gap in the Marvel Universe. A void no other team can fill. And it’s time for the world to move on. But can it? A life-changing decision by the Thing! A momentous declaration by the Human Torch! A clarion call-to-arms that summons Doctor Doom! And a signal in the sky that heralds the return of hope to the Marvel Universe! All this, and Alicia Masters adopts kittens! So cute! Plus, the Impossible Man!

AND BONUS STORIES ILLUSTRATED BY SIMONE BIANCHI AND SKOTTIE YOUNG!

IF YOU READ ONLY ONE MARVEL COMIC THIS MONTH, THIS IS THE ONE!

56 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

Extermination #1 & #2

EXTERMINATION #1 & #2 (of 5)

ED BRISSON (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A)

CoverS by MARK BROOKS

issue #1 – Variant Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

issue #1 – Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

issue #1 – VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER

issue #2 – Variant Cover by FRANK CHO

issueS #1 & #2 – Connecting Variant Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Cyclops. Iceman. Angel. Beast. Marvel Girl. The original team of teen mutants brought together by Professor Charles Xavier many years ago have been shunted through time to find a world they barely recognize but were determined to help. Now, finding themselves targeted for death, the future of mutantkind lies squarely in the hands of its past. Writer Ed Brisson (OLD MAN LOGAN, CABLE) and artist Pepe Larraz (UNCANNY AVENGERS, AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER) answer the biggest question of all: can the fate of the X-Men be changed?

issue #1 – 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

issue #2 – 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Infinity Wars #1 & #2

INFINITY WARS #1 & #2 (of 6)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MIKE DEODATO JR. (A/C)

issue #1 – Variant cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA

issue #1 – Variant cover by AARON KUDER

issue #1 – Variant cover by FRANK MARTIN

issue #1 – VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

issue #1 – PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEODATO

issue #1 – PARTY VARIANT COVER BY TBA

issue #2 – Variant cover by YASMINE Putri

issue #1 & #2 – Variant covers by RON LIM

issue #1 & #2 – Promo variant covers by J.G. JONES

issue #1 & #2 – Connecting variant coverS by HUMBERTO RAMOS

As the Infinity Stones come to Earth, so too comes the war for control over them. But none who wield the stones know the truth about the power they contain…or what it would take to bring them to their END. The nature of the universe itself hangs in the balance as we learn the answer to the question on everyone’s lips since “Infinity Wars Prime”: WHO IS REQUIEM? Gerry Duggan (DEADPOOL, INFINITY COUNTDOWN) and Mike Deodato Jr. (ORIGINAL SIN, OLD MAN LOGAN) look into the Infinite and bring the truth to light!

Issue #1 – 56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Issue #2 – 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

West Coast Avengers #1

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Mike McKone

VARIANT COVER BY Paul Renaud

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A NEW ERA DAWNS…AVENGERS ASSEMBLE!

HAWKEYE (KATE BISHOP). HAWKEYE (CLINT BARTON). A guy named FUSE. Never have they ever been called “the big three” of…anything. And now here they are, reunited for, okay, well, it’s only the second time ever. Thank god they also brought AMERICA CHAVEZ, GWENPOOL and KID OMEGA. Wait. What? That’s right, it’s the new West Coast Avengers, son. And you better hope they can figure out how to save the world because BIG things are headed for the West Coast.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

The Punisher #1 & #2

THE PUNISHER #1 & #2

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • RICCARDO BURCHIELLI (A)

CoverS by GREG SMALLWOOD

ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY FRANK CHO

ISSUE #1 – RETURN OF THE FANTASTIC FOUR VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LAROCCA

ISSUE #1 – REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ZECK

ISSUE #1 – BLACK AND WHITE REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ZECK

ISSUE #1 – BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ISSUE #2 – VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEODATO JR.

ISSUE #2 – REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ZECK

ISSUE #2 – BLACK AND WHITE REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ZECK

YOU CAN TAKE THE PUNISHER OUT OF THE WAR MACHINE…

Punisher no longer has the War Machine armor, but he retained his newly acquired taste for big game, and he’s hungry for more. However, the paths to such perilous pursuits are fraught with dangers bigger than any Frank has faced before, and this lone wolf could use otherworldly help on his way up to the world stage. MATTHEW ROSENBERG continues pushing the boundaries of the Punisher, and now joined by acclaimed artist RICCARDO BURCHIELLI (DMZ, Northlanders), this is the book Punisher fans will be talking about for years to come!

Issue #1 – 40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Issue #2 – 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Wakanda Forever: Avengers #1

WAKANDA FOREVER: AVENGERS #1

NNEDI OKORAFOR (W) • Oleg Okunev (A)

Cover by TERRY DODSON

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI (3 of 3)

VARIANT COVER BY VANESA R. DEL REY

From Hugo Award-winning Writer Nnedi Okorafor!

THE HUNT FOR MALICE REACHES ITS CLIMAX!

The Black Panther joins the fight against Nakia, A.K.A. the villainous and crazed Malice! Finally, the man of her dreams is within Nakia’s grasp. But he’s brought a few friends with him, and they’re not happy about the world-ending weapon she just unleashed. The seemingly all-powerful Mimic-27 has already laid out Storm and the X-Men, and the Dora Milaje are at a loss. If they’re going to save Wakanda and the world, Okoye, Ayo and Aneka will have to delve deep into the mysteries of the Doras. Best-selling author Nnedi Okorafor reveals secrets of the Dora Milaje in the final installment of WAKANDA FOREVER!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Venom: First Host #1 (of 5)

VENOM: FIRST HOST #1 (of 5)

MIKE COSTA (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

MIKE COSTA AND MARK BAGLEY REUNITE FOR A VENOM STORY UNLIKE ANY OTHER!

Before the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN…before VENOM… There was the FIRST HOST. And that First Host has returned in need of Venom’s help – only by reuniting can the two avert cosmic ruin! Can Eddie and the symbiote trust one another long enough to save the galaxy, or will the FIRST HOST prove to be Venom’s undoing?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Edge of Spider-Geddon #1 & 2 (of 4)

EDGE OF SPIDER-GEDDON #1 & 2 (of 4)

Issue #1 – JED MACKAY (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A/C)

Issue #2 – ZAC THOMPSON & LONNIE NADLER with Gerard Way (W) • JAKE WYATT (A/C)

ISSUE #1 & #2 – VARIANT COVERS BY CULLY HAMNER

SPIDER-GEDDON IS COMING!

ISSUE #1 – Spider-Punk is back and better than ever. After SPIDER-VERSE, Hobie Brown was a Web Warrior, but that didn’t mean things back in his universe were solved. The writer of the SPIDER-PUNK story in SPIDER-VERSE is back and joined by VENOM’S Gerardo Sandoval! Spider-Punk’s Earth is under attack both on the ground and from space, meaning his responsibility seems to outweigh his power. Don’t miss this first shot of the SPIDER-EVENT of 2018!

ISSUE #2 – After Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance, The Umbrella Academy) and Jake Wyatt created SP//dr back in SPIDER-VERSE, she was one of the most requested heroes. With Spider-Geddon on the horizon, SP//dr is back. Zac Thompson and Lonnie Nadler are joining the team to bring you the next chapter in Peni Parker’s life and set the table for the Spider-Event of 2018!

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)

Web of Venom: Ve’nam #1

WEB OF VENOM: VE’NAM #1

DONNY CATES (W) • JUANAN RAMIREZ (A)

COVER BY Ryan Stegman

VARIANT COVER BY GORAN PARLOV

SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM!

As the United States of America struggled through the Vietnam War, Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D. needed a secret weapon – and when an ancient creature was discovered at an archaeological dig site, he was sure he’d found it. In reality, the discovery was an ancestor of the Klyntar symbiotes…and would become a waking nightmare for a platoon of American soldiers!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Cable and Deadpool Annual #1

CABLE AND DEADPOOL ANNUAL #1

David F. Walker (W) • Paco Diaz and others (A)

COVER BY Chris Stevens

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE TIME IS NIGH!

History’s favorite duo are back together, and just in time! When Deadpool is hired to protect a woman from time-hopping villains, it’s only a matter of time until he breaks the timestream. Fortunately, his old pal Cable has some experience with that. But dark secrets have put the client, and reality itself, in more danger than either of our heroes could have foreseen! David F. Walker, Paco Diaz, and a host of stellar guest artists take Cable and Deadpool on an adventure of epic proportions!

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends #1

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: DEAD ENDS #1

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

variant COVER by DALE KEOWN

variant COVER by Olivier Coipel

RETURN OF THE FANTASTIC FOUR VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

THE HUNT IS OVER.

The hunt for Wolverine is over… Now the time has come to put the pieces together and see what was learned. Kitty Pryde, Daredevil, Tony Stark and Sabretooth may have found what they were looking for…but it wasn’t what they expected. Where has Wolverine been? What has he been doing? And how does it lead into next month’s WOLVERINE #1?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99