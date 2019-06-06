Marvel Lays the Groundwork for the Next Big Cosmic Spectacle

This week, Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 hit the shelves at your local comic store and not even halfway through the first story, it had already started laying the groundwork for the next big cosmic spectacle at the House of Ideas. Full spoilers up ahead for the Guardians of the Galaxy annual. Proceed with caution if you haven’t read it yet!

In a particularly poignant story — “A Long Time in Politics” by Al Ewing, Yildiray Cinar, and Rain Beredo — featuring Nova and Quasar, the former explains how the universe is slowly devolving into chaos. In addition to the Kree Civil War, which was touched on in the pages of the Death of the Inhumans mini-series, Richard Rider reminds his cosmic buddy that the Skrulls, Shi’ar, Centauri, and other factions are likely going to end up going to war sooner or later.

By the end of the issue, Quasar, Darkhawk, and a whole host of cosmic characters had been captured by the Universal Church of Truth, who’s been working with a mind-controlled Cosmo to track down those that were launched through the black hole earlier in the Guardians run.

Needless to say, it seems as if another cosmic event could be coming up within the year. As with cosmic events of the past, the seeds for the story have been planted incredibly early on, with the conflicts building up over several titles. I mean, look at Annihilation, War of the Kings or even the latest Infinity Wars run. Now sure, this may not be leading into a massive event like the three aforementioned titles, but it would appear to be setting up quite the dramatic story arc in Guardians of the Galaxy. In fact, a teaser at the end of the issue mentioned it’d continue in Guardians of the Galaxy #7 out this summer. The full solicitation for that comic is below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

The death of Rocket begins here in “FAITHLESS” Part 1

In the aftermath of the FINAL GAUNTLET, the Guardians of the Galaxy are taking some well deserved R&R. But their vacation is about to be cut short when a familiar, but radically powerful enemy returns. And what does all of this have to do with the whereabouts of a certain raccoon?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Guardians of the Galaxy #7 is due out July 24th.