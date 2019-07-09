Marvel Reveals All-New Horrifying Look For Carnage

Now that War of the Realms has come and passed, the next big event on the radar at Marvel Comics is Absolute Carnage from the minds of Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, and company. The crossover event, which debuts later this fall, spins directly out of the pair’s run on Venom and features the fan-favorite symbiote going toe-to-toe with Cletus Kasady/Carnage and now, a new look at Kasady’s Dark Carnage has surfaced online and…well, it’s pretty terrifying.

The best look yet comes courtesy of a variant cover from John Tyler Christopher, an artist behind Marvel’s ever-expanding line of action figure covers. Needless to say, Carnage is looking like something straight out of your nightmares!

Brand new Absolute Carnage #1 variant by @johntylerchris! “Prophet of the Void” action figure variant! pic.twitter.com/XyDldUxBhA — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) July 9, 2019

Announced at C2E2 earlier this year, Absolute Carnage promises to be a major staple for fans of the iconic Spider-Man villains. In a video at the announcement, Cates teased Kasady being more murderous than ever before.

“Cletus Kasady is back, and he is deadlier than he’s ever been,” Cates says in the video. “ABSOLUTE CARNAGE encompasses every single character who has ever worn a Symbiote and every Symbiote that has ever been, going all the way back to when Peter found the black suit. Going from there to MAXIMUM CARNAGE to VENOMIZED to everything… everyone is a target.”

The official synopsis for Absolute Carnage can be found below. In addition to the main series, tie-in issues will take place in over half a dozen other titles including Venom, The Amazing Spider-Man, and books original to the event.

“After turning Venom’s world upside down a year ago, DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN are about to put the Sinister Symbiote through hell again, only this time CARNAGE has come calling, and everyone who’s ever worn a symbiote is dead in his sights! He’s skirted the periphery of the Marvel Universe for months, but Cletus Kasady at last stands poised to make his grand return to New York in a blistering 60-PAGE story… and he wants to paint the town red!”

Absolute Carnage #1 is due out August 7th.