Save 30% on Marvel’s Huge X-Men: Children of the Atom Box Set

Marvel Comics is set to release the X-Men: Children of the Atom box set, which contains the complete ’60s and ’70s X-Men adventures in a colossal 3600 page collection. If you’re interested in picking it up, now would be the time to reserve a copy because it’s currently 30% off in pre-order on Amazon with a release date set for March 17th. The $350 price tag isn’t cheap, but it’s a lot better than $500.

Keep in mind that you won’t be charged until the box set ships and this will probably be the max discount during the pre-order period – so lock it down while you can. If it does drop, you’ll automatically get the bigger discount. The official description and full contents of the set (via Bleeding Cool) are listed below.

“The X-Men’s complete 1960s-1970s adventures — from their very first clash with Magneto through the nightmarish “Days of Future Past”! Witness Professor X train the original X-Men — Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Angel and Iceman — to protect a world that hates and fears them! Meet classic foes including the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, the Juggernaut, the Sentinels and more — as well as new recruits Havok and Polaris! Then, the all-new, all-different X-Men arrive to change comics forever! Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Banshee, Sunfire, Thunderbird and Wolverine propel the X-Men to greatness — even if not all of them survive the experience! Watch as Jean Grey is reborn as the Phoenix, the X-Men traverse the globe, Kitty Pryde debuts and mutantkind faces a frightful future — as years of epic stories from an array of legendary creators are collected in one truly uncanny box set!”

X-Men: Silver Age Vol. 1 – Gifted Youngsters Premiere Hardcover

Pages: 400

Collecting: X-Men #1-13, Fantastic Four #28, Fantastic Four Annual #3, Material from Tales of Suspense #49, Strange Tales #120, Journey into Mystery #109

X-Men: Silver Age Vol. 2 – Divided We Fall Premiere Hardcover

Pages: 384

Collecting: X-Men #14-31

X-Men: Silver Age Vol. 3 – The Torch Is Passed Premiere Hardcover

Pages: 384

Collecting: X-Men #32-48, Avengers #53

X-Men: Silver Age Vol. 4 – Twilight of the Mutants Premiere Hardcover

Pages: 416

Collecting: X-Men #49-66, Material from Ka-Zar #2-3, Marvel Tales #30

X-Men: The Lost Years Premiere Hardcover

Pages: 400

Collecting: Amazing Spider-Man #92, Incredible Hulk #150, Incredible Hulk #161, Incredible Hulk #172, Incredible Hulk #180-181, Amazing Adventures #11-17, Marvel Team-Up #4, Marvel Team-Up #23, Avengers #110-111, Captain America #172-175, Defenders #15-16, Giant-Size Fantastic Four #4

X-Men: Bronze Age Vol. 1 – All-New & All-Different Premiere Hardcover

Pages: 424

Collecting: Giant-Size X-Men #1, X-Men #94-108, Amazing Spider-Man #161-162, Marvel Team-Up #53, Marvel Team-Up Annual #1, Iron Fist #15

X-Men: Bronze Age Vol. 2 – Magneto Triumphant Premiere Hardcover

Pages: 440

Collecting: X-Men #109-124, X-Men Annual #3, Marvel Team-Up #69-70, Marvel Team-Up #89, Incredible Hulk Annual #7, Power Man and Iron Fist #57

X-Men: Bronze Age Vol. 3 – The Fate of the Phoenix Premiere Hardcover

Pages: 472

Collecting: X-Men #125-141, Uncanny X-Men #142-143, X-Men Annual #4, Marvel Two-In-One #68, Material from Marvel Treasury Edition #26-27, Marvel Team-Up #100

X-Men Companion Premiere Hardcover

Pages: 200

Collecting: Phoenix: The Untold Story #1, Material from Not Brand Echh #4, Not Brand Echh #8, F.O.O.M. #10, Bonus Features

X-Men: Children of the Atom Box Set Slipcase Poster

The X-Men: Children of the Atom box set follows the equally massive Infinity Gauntlet Box Set and the Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Box Set that Marvel released last year. Both of those sets were also priced at $500, but are discounted above 30% at the time of writing.

