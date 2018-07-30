Marvel Announces ‘Conan Chronicles’ Epic Collections

Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian is headed back to Marvel Comics for new adventures in 2019, but that’s not all. Marvel Comics will also collect Conan’s comic book adventures from the early 2000s in a new series of Epic Collections.

Marvel today announced the Conan Chronicles Epic Collections beginning with Conan Chronicles Epic Collection: Out of the Darksome Hills in February and Conan Chronicles Epic Collection: The Heart of Yag-Kosha in April. The Conan Chronicles Epic Collections will collect in sequence the various Conan ongoing series published by Dark Horse Comics from 2004 through 2017.

Conan Chronicles Epic Collection: Out of the Darksome Hills collects Conan: The Legend #0 and Conan (2004) #1-19, from Eisner Award-winning creators Kurt Busiek and Cary Nord. These comics retell classic Conan stories by original author Robert E. Howard, including Conan’s battle with the Vanir, his meeting with the Frost Giant’s daughter, and more.

Conan Chronicles Epic Collection: The Heart of Yag-Kosha collects Conan (2004) #20-39, going back to Conan’s youth to retell Howard’s stories of the City of Thieves and the Hall of the Dead.

Also coming from Marvel in 2019 is the Conan: Hyborian Tales Epic Collections that will collect Conan’s various one-shots and miniseries published from 2004 through 2016.

Marvel Comics published Conan stories from 1970 through 2000, releasing more than 650 issues starring Howard’s fantasy hero. In 2019, Conan returns to the publisher after nearly two decades away.

“From Barry Windsor-Smith to John Buscema to Neal Adams, a legendary lineup of amazing artists brought Conan to life in the pages of Marvel comics,” said C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel, said in a statement when the announcement was made. “It’s a legacy we’re now going to live up to with the talent we have lined up for the Cimmerian barbarian’s homecoming in early 2019. We’re excited!”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marvel and look forward to the new adventures in store for Conan,” said Fredrik Malmberg, President of Conan Properties International. “As the most well-known and creative publisher in the industry, we think Marvel is a great fit for our stories.”

Marvel has yet to announce a creative team for or further specific plans for new Conan stories, but with 2019 drawing closer new Conan news is likely right around the corner.

