‘Daredevil’ Stars Want Spider-Man Crossover

Daredevil stars Deborah Ann Woll and Vincent D'Onofrio have named Spider-Man (Tom Holland) as their dream Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover.

"The fans would kill me if I didn't say Spidey," D'Onofrio told TV Guide, making mention of his Wilson Fisk's history as a primary enemy of the wall-crawling superhero. "Spidey would be really nice to drop by Daredevil."

"Can I say Spider-Man now?" Woll answered, before making a case for the Netflix series keeping its worldview small scale.

"I mean, I'll say this: I actually really enjoy [the Avengers] out there fighting aliens and Matt Murdock is defending the crap out of ten blocks of Manhattan," she said. "That's, I think, really exciting that you can do this small level kind of real people stuff. I enjoy our small level scale, and I think these little hints are the fun bits."

Charlie Cox, who plays the titular super-powered vigilante, agreed. "If we were to make it too explicit, I'm not sure it would be that exciting," Cox said.

Series newcomer Jay Ali, who joins as drowning F.B.I. agent Ray Nadeem, went big and picked a revamped Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

"Since the last Avengers movie, I'm a big fan of Thor," he said. "It's crazy funny, he got a haircut and he's like super powerful now."

Joanne Whalley and Elden Henson backed Ali's pick because both stars admitted they're lacking in knowledge of the wider Marvel lore. "I was just saying to Joanne that I don't really know which character, because I'm not that well-versed in the Marvel universe," Henson explained.

Spider-Man has the most ties to the horn-headed superhero in the Marvel Comics, where the crime fighters became frequent allies — even once trusting one another with their secret identities. D'Onofrio's crime lord made his first appearance in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man, where he was often the cause for the superheroes' team up.

D'Onofrio previously went to bat for a crossover with the movie-side of the shared MCU when he said on Twitter he wants to take on Spider-Man. He fueled hopes further more recently when responding to a fan who had bemoaned the small chances of Fisk showing up in a Spider-Man movie, simply writing, "Who says?"

Marvel Studios chief and master planner Kevin Feige said previously mixing the movie and television sides of the Marvel canon "all depends on timing."

Daredevil Season Three is now available for streaming on Netflix.