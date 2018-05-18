All the DC and Marvel TV Show Renewals

The latest TV network upfronts have brought along some pretty big and upsetting TV show cancellation announcements. But while fan-favorite TV shows like Lucifer got the axe, many other shows in the comic book / superhero genre were actually spared, and are coming back next season.

If you’re worried about the state of your favorite comic book TV show that may have been on the bubble, then the list below may bring you some much-needed relief. Here are all of the DC and Marvel TV shows that are returning next season:

Arrow

Arrow is coming back for season 7, but for fans who have been losing faith in the series, no worries: the show will be getting an injection of fresh creative blood, when writer Beth Schwartz takes over as showrunner.

The Flash

Not surprisingly, The Flash will also be returning for season 5. As one of the CW’s flagship DC TV series, it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down (Flash pun).

Legends of Tomorrow

Legends of Tomorrow‘s has arguably been keeping one step ahead of cancellation for its entire run, but the fandom just keeps on growing, slowly but surely. After the climatic battle of season 3 went viral (Beebo FTW!), and Matt Ryan’s John Constantine has been brought on as a series regular, Legends is now poised to be bigger than ever in season 4.

Supergirl

Supergirl has lost some momentum thanks to a long hiatus, but the show has survived to return for season 4. Hopefully the rest of season 3 can regain some steam to propel us into next season.

Black Lightning

The acclaimed new addition to the CW’s DC TV Universe is coming back for season 2. The only question now is: has it earned enough acclaim to crossover with the main DC TV Universe?

iZombie

The little DC Comics show that could keeps chugging along, and will be back for season 5. No doubt the show’s cult following and new on-the-nose socio-political themes are keeping life in those undead limbs.

Agents of SHIELD

If you thought Marvel’s flagship TV series was going to end, think again. Agents of SHIELD has been renewed for season 6! It will be a shorter season, and it isn’t arriving until summer 2019, but it’s coming!

Gotham

This was the biggest show sitting on the bubble, but Gotham fans can now rest easy: Fox is bringing back the series for season 5. However, on a more somber note, Gotham‘s next season will also be its last.

The Gifted

Fox’s network version of an X-Men TV Series (read: not Legion) did enough to secure a season 2 renewal at the beginning of this year. Hopefully the sophomore season budget will allow it to embrace more of the fantastical X-Men elements and powers – and some additional locations to shoot in.

TBA

Here are the Marvel and DC TV shows we’re still waiting for word on:

Legion – We probably won’t know if Legion is coming back for season 3 until we’re deeper into summer, possibly around San Diego Comic-Con.

Krypton – Syfy’s Superman prequel series will also likely keep its renewal status a secret until we’re closer to Comic-Con time.

Did your favorite DC or Marvel TV show make the cut? Or did it get the axe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!