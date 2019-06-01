Marvel Reveals Cyclops’ New Costume In House of X

Hopes are high for the next era of X-Men stories, which will kick off in Marvel’s highly anticipated House of X and Powers of X. With the new status quo will come several new and improved looks for your favorite X-Men, and that certainly includes Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops. Marvel recently released several variant covers for House of X #1, and the Marco Checchetto cover in particular shows various interpretations of Cyclops over the years. His classic 80s and 90s looks are featured, as well as his New X-Men and modern costume versions, but that’s not all.

As you can see in the image below, it also debuts his new costume for the Jonathan Hickman era, and it’s pretty slick.l The suit features a darker blue bodysuit with a brighter blue accent (almost moonstone) color on the lines around his neck, torso, arms, and down his legs. His visor is also back to being silver.

It’s a costume that sets itself apart from more classic designs while not being as drastic a change as his mutant revolutionary look, which boasted a black suit with red accent lines and a mask that covered the whole top of his face, brandished with the red X for effect. That look definitely has its fans (including me), but this look will probably go over a bit easier.

That variant cover is 1 of 7 variants that will accompany the issue, and you can check out the rest below.

House of X #1 is written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Pepe Larraz, and you can find the official description below. You can also find out even more about House of X in our interview with Hickman right here!

“FACE THE FUTURE! Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (SECRET WARS, AVENGERS, FANTASTIC FOUR) takes the reins of the X-Men universe! Since the release of Uncanny X-Men #1, there have been four seminal moments in the history of the X-Men. Giant-Sized X-Men. X-Men. Age of Apocalypse. New X-Men. Four iconic series that introduced a new era for Marvel’s mutants and revolutionized the X-Men. In House of X, Charles Xavier reveals his master plan for mutantkind…one that will bring mutants out of the shadow of mankind and into the light once more.”

House of X #1 hits comic stores on July 24th.