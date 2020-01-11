Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Because of the Hawkeye Delay on Disney+

Today has been a tough one for fans of Hawkeye as reports surfaced that the Disney+ series has been delayed indefinitely. Fans are taking that news about as well as one would expect, and that is not very well at all. There’s been a lot of shuffling over the last few days as Scott Derrickson exited the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness over creative differences. Charles Murphy and his Murphy’s Multiverse had the news about the series shifting to the back burner as the company seems to be figuring out how to best utilize those slots on their new streaming platform. Keep in mind that reports had surfaced that Marvel was targeting Haile Steinfeld to star in the series as Kate Bishop. That could be having an effect on these decisions, but much remains unclear except for the fact that the series has been pushed.

The actress said in a previous interview that her role in Hawkeye wasn’t something “that’s necessarily happening.” But, then told RadioTimes that everyone would have “to wait and find out, I guess.”

Some more somber takes around the move revolve around recent allegations toward Jeremy Renner. The reports indicate that court documents showed up online accusing the Avengers star of abusing his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. The Hawkeye actor has denied any all allegations related to that incident, but the accusations loom in the background of the entire situation.

Hawkeye was one of the first original series teased for Disney+ by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. San Diego Comic-Con brought a lot of announcement, but the prospect of a series framed around this changing of the guard appealed to a lot of fans. Now, they’re going to have to wait for that to materialize as other series are moved up the ladder in front of it.

