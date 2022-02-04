Marvel’s Stephen Wacker Leaving For New Venture

Stephen Wacker is leaving Marvel after a 15-year run with the company. Wacker announced that he was leaving Marvel earlier today on Twitter for a position at an unnamed company. “Marvel is in stronger shape than ever due to stories told by the best storytellers and creators in all of recorded history (well aside from Aesop, I guess),” Wacker wrote on Twitter. “All of which were shepherded by someone smart on the inside who knew enough to recognize talent. And over the past 15 years, I’ve been lucky to have a front row seat for the rise of a real Marvel Age that fans like me (and you) used to just dream about.But now I’ve got seats in a new section … and the view is gonna be even better.”

Wacker joined Marvel back in 2006, having been headhunted by the company after shepherding the successful weekly series 52 for Marvel’s rival DC Comics. Some of Wacker’s major projects included guiding Amazing Spider-Man through its Brand New Day era (which featured a rotating group of writers and artists on a comics series that released three times a month), working as a senior editor on the critically acclaimed Matt Fraction/David Aja Hawkeye series, and overseeing the Captain Marvel relaunch by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Dexter Soy which served to redefine that character for a modern audience.

Wacker worked as a senior editor until 2013, working on the Spider-Man books during the Brand New Day era, when he moved from New York to California to take a position as a vice president for Marvel’s animation department. Wacker is listed as a co-executive producer for many recent Marvel animated series, including the Avengers Assemble and Guardians of the Galaxy series that aired on Disney XD. Wacker subsequently worked for Marvel Television and most recently served as the Head of Content for Marvel’s digital media division. More recently, Wacker worked as an executive producer for the Marvel 616 and Marvel Behind the Mask documentaries that aired on Disney XD.

Wacker is a seasoned pro in both comics and entertainment and should be a huge asset for wherever he works next. Best of luck to Wacker in his future endeavors.

