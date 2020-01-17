Marvel Introducing New Elder Of The Universe

Marvel Comics has been teasing its upcoming Empyre event relentlessly, now confirming that among the several new characters to debut in the Marvel Universe during the event will be a new Elder of the Universe. “In [Al] Ewing and [Pepe] Larraz’s Empyre #0: Avengers, old allies have returned and the Avengers are called to the new Green Area of the Moon to help face a terrible enemy,” Marvel said. “And in Slott and Silva’s Empyre #0: Fantastic Four, the Fantastic Four will witness the final conflict of the Kree/Skrull War and meet a long hidden Elder of the Universe… the mysterious Profiteer! Both one-shots will lay the cosmic groundwork for Marvel’s next incredible saga and feature first appearances of major new players in the Marvel Universe!”

As for who the Profiteer will be, whose side they will be on, and how they will factor into the upcoming Empyre story and Marvel Universe beyond this event, remains to be seen.

“When Empyre #1 hits stores in April, it will be a culmination of decades worth of Marvel storytelling in an epic sci-fi tapestry that will delight both longtime comic fans and newcomers,” a press release for the event reads. “Before the debut issue lands, two all-new essential one-shots will pave the way to this grand event: Empyre #0: Avengers and Empyre #0: Fantastic Four! This pair of stories will be written by the architects of Empyre themselves, Al Ewing and Dan Slott with art by Pepe Larraz and R.B. Silva! Fresh off their work on House of X and Powers of X, these two superstar artists will once again complement eachother’s skills in mirroring stories!”

Ewing has also offered up a tease of what’s to come. “EMPYRE starts with a bang – the Avengers and the Fantastic Four meeting a threat from two sides, with two different strategies – and these #0 issues will let set readers up to see how they got there,” says Ewing. “As the Avengers meet with old friends, and the Fantastic Four run into some brand new ones, both teams face some stark choices and a test of their character as a team. It’s the best way to get inside the heads of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four before the main action begins.”

Empyre #0 will be available in comic book stores in April, kicking off the upcoming Empyre event which promises to shake up the landscape of the Marvel Universe.