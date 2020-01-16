Marvel Teasing Major Kree-Skrull Alliance

Empyre is fast approaching and Marvel is promising big changes as a part of the upcoming event series. This teaser released by the company highlights the Kree-Skrull War and the aftermath. The copy accompanying the image says, “The Aftermath of the Kree-Skrull War led to an unholy alliance. The Earth-Shattering event of 2020 begins this April!” So, Phil Noto’s illustration would seem to be a herald of things to come by looking back at that previous event in Marvel history. Kree Bel-Dann and Skull Raksor at odds before eventually teaming up to become sleeper agents on the planet that most of the Marvel heroes call home. Both of them ended up dead in the Incoming! one-shot that served to set the table for Empyre.

Midway through last year, Marvel teased that Incoming! would be a huge deal headed into this year during D23. The company wrote then, “Today at the D23 Expo, Marvel Comics Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort revealed the comic book one-shot that will shape the future of Marvel Comics into 2020 and beyond. From a single moment in the pages of the Dark Phoenix Saga to the events of Marvel Comics of today.”

Read the description that Marvel released for Empyre #1 back in December below:

“Just last week, INCOMING #1 planted the seeds for the earth-shattering event of 2020, EMPYRE! In this spectacular one-shot, readers witnessed the Kree and the Skrull unite under a new Emperor and set course for Earth. With a massive war fleet approaching, the Avengers and Fantastic Four team up for 2020 in April’s EMPYRE but will their combined strength be enough to save the day? Rooted in stories spanning throughout Marvel’s 80-year history, the massive build up to this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe!

Don’t miss this Marvel tale for the ages by masterminds Al Ewing and Dan Slott with art by the incomparable Valerio Schiti. Brace yourself for the event that Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski describes as “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!” by watching the newly revealed trailer, featuring the first look at exclusive artwork!

EMPYRE #1 by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Valerio Schiti arrives in April in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com! To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com or call 1-888-comicbook.”

Empyre gets underway in April.