Marvel's Eternals: Kit Harington Addresses Rumored Harry Styles Role

Kit Harington decided to address the rumors surrounding Harry Styles’ role in The Eternals. He’s been notoriously tight-lipped about his part in the movie and he wasn’t about to give up details about the pop star so easily. Jimmy Fallon tried on The Tonight Show anyway. He asked about the rumor to which Harington replied, “No idea. Unless I've been recast and he's playing my part, not a clue.” That’s a gamely response, but the host wasn’t going to let him off the hook that easily. Fallon asked if he ran into Styles or if they filmed separately, to which the Black Knight actor replied, “No,” and then, “Ooh! No comment,” with a laugh. Dane Whitman is one person we’re all sure is in The Eternals. After all, he pops up for a little bit in the trailer that Marvel released. Interestingly enough, not a lot else has been revealed about Marvel Studios’ trip back through time. Fans are getting antsy waiting around to see what the actual timeline will look like and how it all fits together.

The Game of Thrones star did have a little bit of fun poking at the similarities between Whitman and his previous work on the HBO mega-hit. “I realized he has a sword and rides a horse. And I was like, ‘I know this guy. I’ve been this guy.’ But actually he’s quite different, so it’s exciting,” he joked.

In some previous comments at NEXTconference, Harington also joked about how he can’t seem to avoid sci-fi sword-wielders when it comes to roles. "Now I'm going with a Marvel movie. I'm going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don't know what I can say about it, I'm scared to sort of even mention it," Harington joked before talking about the upcoming stint in The Eternals. "I'm trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I'm playing a superhero and he's got a sword."

This film is poised to be something truly different for audiences. He talked about that with SiriusXM. "I'm a big fan of the MCU. So when they come knocking it's very exciting," Harington offered. "The character, I won't go into why he interests me, because it's more than my life is worth to tell you. But what did interest me about that piece was that it as Chloe Zhao directing. I met her and spoke with her and was so impressed by her. The cast was sort of phenomenal and wide-ranging and diverse. It just looked like they were doing something really different with this movie. I can't tell you much about it but we filmed it pre-pandemic. And it's coming out finally, it was sort of frustrating that it got pushed back so much. But now I'll be going on and doing some press for that soon and it's really exciting."

