Marvel Fan Turns New ‘Captain Marvel’ Poster Into an Animated Motion Poster

There’s nothing we love more than good fan art… especially when it moves!

The next installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel, has MCU fans everywhere hyped. The upcoming film is even inspiring creatives to add their own spin on the marketing materials. Earlier this week, a new poster of the film was revealed, and one Reddit user decided to animate it.

“I animated the new Captain Marvel poster and was told to share it here,” wrote TheFilmCan. Shared on the MarvelStudios subreddit, this post is getting lots of love from fellow Marvel fans.

The artist gave further explanation of their artistic process in the comment section. One user asked what they used to create the animation and they replied, “I used Photoshop to cut everything up and this app called Werble to animate everything.”

Because this is the Internet, many people provided nit-picky critiques on the fan art, but TheFilmCan took it all in gracefully. “I tend to treat these like art pieces and once I’m done I don’t go back and adjust anything but I appreciate your feedback,” they kindly replied to one critic.

We’ve already seen tons of cool fan art surrounding Captain Marvel AKA Carol Danvers, including a recent Instagram edit that showed Brie Larson rocking a SHIELD suit.

Larson, who is playing Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, is the very first woman in the MCU to have a movie title all to herself. Earlier this year, Wasp became the first to garner a title mention in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In addition to Larson (who won an Oscar for Room in 2016), Captain Marvel stars Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019. Other upcoming films by Marvel Studios including Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.