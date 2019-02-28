Marvel Fan Puts the Entire MCU in Chronological Order in One Image

The Marvel universe has expanded quite a bit since launching with Iron Man in 2008, and one fan decided to put the entire thing in chronological order in one handy image.

Reddit user lachlan146 created one image that features the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe into chronological order, with the only requirement being that it has been released already. That means no Captain Marvel or Avengers: Endgame, but there’s much more here than just movies.

You’ll also see all of the Marvel television universe material that is linked to the MCU. That means shows like Agent Carter, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Runaways, and Cloak and Dagger are also part of the deal since they have at one time or another made reference to the MCU. The same goes for Netflix’s Marvel stable, which includes Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher, and The Defenders.

The roster also includes Marvel shorts and web series, including the Slingshot series and shorts like All Hail The King and the Newsfront installments. Even better is the fact that the shows aren’t just listed as whole entities if they overlapped with other movies or projects. For instance, Season One of Agents of SHIELD is split into three parts, with movies like Thor and Captain America: The Winter Soldier taking place in between. The same goes for Season Three of Agents of SHIELD, which is also split into three parts.

You can check out the impressive collection below, and we can’t wait to see what an updated image looks like by the end of this year, which brings Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Cloak and Dagger Season Two, more Runaways, and more Agents of SHIELD.

For now, all eyes are on Captain Marvel, which is the first of three films Marvel has primed for 2019. The movie is tracking for a $100 to $120 million debut on opening weekend, and early reactions to screenings are quite positive. Luckily we don’t have to wait too much longer before it hits theaters.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

