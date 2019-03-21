Marvel Fan Imagines Iron Man in Destroyer Armor

It is a big year for Marvel films with Captain Marvel currently in theaters and Avengers: Endgame right around the corner. The highly anticipated film is sparking tons of fan art, most recently from BossLogic, who is constantly sharing creative images to Twitter. Earlier today, they posted their own take on the Iron Destroyer.

The armor was created by Tony Stark and first appeared in Fear Itself, the 2011 crossover comic from Marvel. The design was based off the Asgardian weapon, the Destroyer, which was the nearly invincible mystical armor made by Odin. In the comic, Odin let Tony have access to the forges of Nidavellir to create Uru weapons, and Tony ended up combining the systems of the Bleeding Edge Armor with Uru, which resulted in Iron Destroyer.

“Iron Destroyer @RobertDowneyJr #avengers #AvengersEndgame @Russo_Brothers,” BossLogic wrote.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post.

“One of the only cool things to come from Fear Itself,” @JimViscardi replied.

“Given some Urus, Tony could actually pull that off,” @marvelyoutubee added.

“He will end up on Nidavellir no worry,” @TwitchOhnni wrote.

While there’s no guarantee fans will see this suit on the big screen, the new Avengers: Endgame trailer did reveal some sweet new suits for Earth’s mightiest heroes. These sharp new outfits have many believing the team is either headed off to space or the Quantum Realm.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

