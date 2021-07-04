Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America's Birthday

It's that time of year again! July 4th is the day when most Americans celebrate Independence Day, but many have opted to honor a very special person on the holiday... Captain America. Steve Rogers was born on this day in 1918, so many are taking to Twitter to celebrate him (also, his ass). Others are also celebrating Sam Wilson on the holiday. While the character's official birthday is in September, he's still getting some honorary love now that the character played by Anthony Mackie in the MCU has taken up the Cap mantle.

Folks are especially excited about Cap now that Marvel Studios has announced a Captain America 4, which is set to be written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Malcolm Spellman, who signed on to pen the script with Dalan Musson. There are already rumors that Chris Evans could return as Steve Rogers, but it's safe to assume Mackie will be taking on the role of Cap in the MCU for the foreseeable future.

Mackie was recently asked by Deadline if he felt the weight that came with becoming Captain America. "The weight hasn't really been there. I don't know why, I felt no pressure whatsoever. More so it's just the excitement of people seeing where Marvel is going to take the character," he shared.

Whether fans are celebrating Anthony Mackie's Cap, Chris Evans' Cap, or the comic book character, there is a whole lot of love for the character on Twitter today. You can check out some of the tweets below...