Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America's Birthday
It's that time of year again! July 4th is the day when most Americans celebrate Independence Day, but many have opted to honor a very special person on the holiday... Captain America. Steve Rogers was born on this day in 1918, so many are taking to Twitter to celebrate him (also, his ass). Others are also celebrating Sam Wilson on the holiday. While the character's official birthday is in September, he's still getting some honorary love now that the character played by Anthony Mackie in the MCU has taken up the Cap mantle.
Folks are especially excited about Cap now that Marvel Studios has announced a Captain America 4, which is set to be written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Malcolm Spellman, who signed on to pen the script with Dalan Musson. There are already rumors that Chris Evans could return as Steve Rogers, but it's safe to assume Mackie will be taking on the role of Cap in the MCU for the foreseeable future.
Mackie was recently asked by Deadline if he felt the weight that came with becoming Captain America. "The weight hasn't really been there. I don't know why, I felt no pressure whatsoever. More so it's just the excitement of people seeing where Marvel is going to take the character," he shared.
Whether fans are celebrating Anthony Mackie's Cap, Chris Evans' Cap, or the comic book character, there is a whole lot of love for the character on Twitter today. You can check out some of the tweets below...
Birth of a Character
Marvel heroes suit up to celebrate 80 years of Captain America! 🇺🇸 Read more here: https://t.co/SiUm4yl5dK #CaptainAmerica80 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VblNSGGGQo— Captain America (@CaptainAmerica) July 4, 2021
He's Looking Down on Us
happy birthday to the worthy, man out of time, steve rogers. hope they got cake stores there in the moon, rest easy buddy. pic.twitter.com/1V4FVJfv5J— comfort for chris stans (@safeforchris) July 3, 2021
GOAT
happy birthday to the greatest character of all time, steve rogers. pic.twitter.com/jZ730M57ox— comfort for steve stans (@lovebotsteve) July 4, 2021
It's Their Day
Besides Steve Rogers, don't forget to put out milk and cookies for Sam Wilson. pic.twitter.com/JN33Sp0ooU— SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) July 4, 2021
You Have to Laugh
anyways happy birthday steve rogers you already got the cake pic.twitter.com/J6Gm5beOta— amy 💌 (@starshollcw) July 4, 2021
Respect
the only July 4th holiday I respect is Steve Rogers' birthday
(by me & Marcelo Ferreria w/ David Curiel, from miles morales: spider-man #19) pic.twitter.com/bewD2d97q6— Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) July 4, 2021
Evolution
— i'm just a kid from brooklyn
happy birthday steve rogers. pic.twitter.com/zoVAUv7OGG— isa advogada do steve rogers (@shawncxvans) July 4, 2021
No Choice But To Stan
happy 4th of july to captain america 💙 pic.twitter.com/am87xlXnM3— fee | sam wilson’s baby mama ✨ (@SVMVVILSON) July 4, 2021
Where's the Lie?
happy 4th of july but only to sam wilson cause he is in fact captain america and he’s hot and sexy tyvm pic.twitter.com/D4msx7l0kG— mia | SUPPORT PINNED (@good4natasha) July 4, 2021
Yum
happy birthday steve rogers pic.twitter.com/7LWq9PKYrm— steve day (@buckybaudelaire) July 4, 2021
Happy 4th, Caps!
happy birthday to steve rogers but happy AMERICA DAY to CAPTAIN AMERICA SAM WILSON pic.twitter.com/EpSHwKEUow— alex (@defenderofbees) July 4, 2021