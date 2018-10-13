Marvel Fans React To Spider-Man’s New Costume

Spider-Man’s got a brand new costume in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Marvel fans have more than a few opinions about it.

For those who aren’t aware, new set photos surfaced showing Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man with Zendaya’s Michelle, and this time around he is wearing a black and red Spider-Man suit. It’s quite stylish, and most fans are happy with the suit itself, though they are a bit divided on whether he needed it in the first place.

For context, Spider-Man debuted in Captain America: Civil War with both a homemade suit and a new and improved suit designed by Tony Stark (Iron Man). It wouldn’t be until Spider-Man Homecoming that we saw what it was capable of, but then in Avengers: Infinity War he would get a new look based on the Iron Spider costume from the comics.

Granted, it wasn’t red and gold, but the robotic legs kind of give the inspiration away.

Now it seems he will have at least two more costumes and most likely a third. We’ve already seen a Spider-Man Noir-inspired stealth suit in other set photos, and now we have the black and red suit. Most likely there will also be a full-on red and blue costume with a twist by movie’s end, and we did see one way back when thanks to a Disney ad.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, and over the years Spidey has rocked a lot of different costumes, so these might not even be the final additions to the movie suit gallery.

We’ve got a bit to wait to find out, so in the meantime, you can hit the next slide to see how Marvel fans are reacting to the new costume, and make sure to let us know what you think of it in the comments!

Just To Sell A Toy

Some aren’t fans of Marvel switching up Spidey’s costume once again, assuming it is just so they can sell one more Spider-Man toy when the movie hits.

It just shows you how Marvel just wants to profit from Spider-Man since MCU’s gets a new suit in every movie he appears in (With this one, it’s been 5 suits, and he’s only had two movies in which he is the main protagonist). All just to sell one more toy. — Isma (@The_Ismazing) October 12, 2018

It’s A Tradition

Other fans just accept it as a sort of superhero tradition, one that many characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have shared in over the course of 10 years.

Aw come on, man. It’s MCU Spider-Man, I gotta find SOMETHING to be excited about. Plus, of course he was gonna switch costumes every movie, Cap and Iron Man have gone through like dozens of looks. It’s sort of an MCU tradition. https://t.co/E2MIcIid5I — GodzillaMendoza’s Clone (@GodzillaMendoza) October 12, 2018

A Spider-Man PS4 Favorite

Other fans had a bit of a prediction to make for the new suit. There are plenty of suits to unlock in Spider-Man PS4, but this could be one of the most used suits for the inevitable sequel.

Just might be the most used costume in Spider-Man PS4 2. https://t.co/P2FONxBwmt — Statu(re) Of (Not Believing In) Limitations (@RochardScott) October 12, 2018

The Superior Ditko

Many are loving the red and black color scheme, one that they credit to the Steve Ditko years as well as a certain Otto Octavius during his time as the Superior Spider-Man.

New suit from Far From Home.

He’s got the Steve Ditko colors & maybe it’s just me, but I see a bit of Superior Spider-Man in there with the gauntlets / web shooters.

I like when Spider-Man has red & black on his costume. pic.twitter.com/a8jX5VIIy0 — The Final Girl ? (@Galateaa__) October 12, 2018

A Great Year

It really is a great year to be a Spider-Man fan, regardless of what version of the hero you love. From video games to animated movies and a feature film on the way, things are looking good, and fans of the comics have plenty to love in those various incarnations as well.

So let me lay out the facts!



Spider-Man PS4 was by far the best game of the year! And DLCs are coming!



Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse about to be the top animation of the year!



And so far we have Superior Spider-Man & Spider-Man Noir costumes in Far From Home!



Yeah…? pic.twitter.com/yxK2NmDC5X — DANNYƎL (@DannyelRMCF) October 12, 2018

Some Ross And Raimi For Good Measure

Most are loving the red and black, and see it as a unique blend of Alex Ross, Sam Raimi, and Superior Spider-Man. There does seem to be a bit of influence from many sources, and we’re also digging the final result.

I’m digging the new costume. It looks like a blend of the Alex Ross Raimi design and the Superior Spider-Man suit. https://t.co/7jSMdmdxYv — MGBeanie (@mystclgrnbeanie) October 12, 2018

Overkill?

Some are fine with the suit itself, though aren’t as happy with the fact that he’s had so many costumes with only two solo movies to his name.

Spider-Man’s having more costumes in the MCU than all 8 Batman movies combined — Donovan Morgan Grant (@donoDMG1) October 12, 2018

Why Mess With A Good Thing?

There’s more of that opinion going around actually, as some were really happy with the Spider-Man Homecoming suit and the Avengers: Infinity War suit. Who knows though, maybe we’ll get those by the end of the film.

Eh, why do they need to keep messing with the Spider-Man costume? https://t.co/qd2o8wTYwg — Johnnie Torch (@johnnie_torch) October 12, 2018

So Happy I Could Cry

Others have nothing but great things to say about the new red and black Spider-Man costume. In fact, they have so many good things to say they can’t help but cry a little at just how stunning the new suit is.

the far from home spider-man costume looks soooo beautiful ? — Joke Peralta (@unf0ckwittable) October 12, 2018

A Lovely Homage

So far the Spider-Man costumes have used several fan-favorite suits as inspiration, even working in homages like the Iron Spider suit and those oh so memorable web wings.

Oh man, I love how Marvel Studios has been like…homaging every style of Spider-Man’s costume. Classic red and blue, late 80s red and black, Romita Sr.-styled eyes, Iron Spider, web wings… — It’s Joe-ke~! Aqours 2020 (@OpticronPrimal) October 12, 2018

