Marvel Fans Upset Fantastic Four Didn't Get A Release Date
Marvel Studios got fans hyped for the true return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to movie screens all around the world, with the release of a new MCU Phase 4 sizzle reel. That trailer thrilled fans with new looks at films like Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - and thrilled them even more with the first look at Eternals, and official titles for Black Panther 2 (Wakanda Forever), and Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels). We also got a Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 release date, and a tease of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.
...However, Marvel fans were not happy that the updated MCU Phase 4 trailer didn't include a release date for Fantastic Four - and they are not afraid to say so!
Only One I Really Wanted...
I'm so much more excited for #FantasticFour than anything else and that's the only one of the Phase 4 #MarvelStudios movies that doesn't have a release date lol— Ian Byrne (@IanByrneAuthor) May 3, 2021
This new Marvel Phase 4 sizzle reel may have thrilled millions - but it also left some fans disappointed.
It's Ok Tho...
they still won’t give us the “Fantastic Four” release date but, I forgive you Marvel. You always give us CONTENT— Nicole\\tfatws stan (@nicolee_nts_) May 3, 2021
Marvel may not have hit us off with that Fantastic Four release date - but we did get plenty of other content. After two years without a Marvel movie summer, that's more than enough.
We Can Guess...
The next two dates Marvel is holding on the release schedule following GUARDIANS VOL. 3 (5/5/23) is 7/28/23 and 11/3/23. Considering they tease #FantasticFour at the end here, you have to imagine that film will slide into one of those two 2023 dates.— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 3, 2021
Marvel Studios loves teasing release dates for 'Untitled Marvel Films,' but as we get closer to those years, we may be able to guess what they will be. In the case of Fantastic Four...
We Need Peace
i’ll know peace when i get a fantastic four release date pic.twitter.com/5FlcQ1RPXN— xia ⊗ logan era • support 📌 (@scottlikesants) May 3, 2021
There are a lot of Fantastic Four fans out there waiting on the peace of mind that comes with knowing when the next vision of the franchise will arrive. Let's give it to them Marvel!
Will Be Glorious
When fantastic four finally has a release date sorry for the person I'll become— Rachael ミ☆ (@Gagasfilm) May 3, 2021
As you can see, the Fantastic Four release date reveal will unleash something
Sill Cooking?
This project has been bubbling under the surface at Marvel Studios for quite a while now. Obviously a lot is riding on getting the MCU version of the Fantastic Four just right (They are Marvel's first family after all). Please note that today we got a FF logo but no release date.— Jim Hill Media (@JimHillMedia) May 3, 2021
The fact that Marvel Studios threw so much at us but didn't give us a Fantastic Four release date, may suggest that Marvel is still trying to cook-up the best version of its MCU Reboot.
Good Eating Tho...
Holy shit!!!! Released dates, new titles, little Eternals footage, FANTASTIC FOUR Tease !!!!! We are being fed. @Marvel #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/kDsQDxIZ2w— SimplyGeek (@xXsimplegeekXx) May 3, 2021
Despite not getting a release date for Fantastic Four, it's still been a great morning for Marvel fans.
A Perfect Ending
Fr tho,
Fantastic Four ending Phase 4?? Just perfection 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JEwasoXkFF— Marvel Studios’ Hernandy (@Pollos_Hernandy) May 3, 2021
Fantastic Four would be an epic (possibly universe-changing) end to MCU Phase 4. Looks like that's the way this could be going.