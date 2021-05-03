Marvel Fans Upset Fantastic Four Didn't Get A Release Date

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel Studios got fans hyped for the true return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to movie screens all around the world, with the release of a new MCU Phase 4 sizzle reel. That trailer thrilled fans with new looks at films like Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - and thrilled them even more with the first look at Eternals, and official titles for Black Panther 2 (Wakanda Forever), and Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels). We also got a Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 release date, and a tease of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

...However, Marvel fans were not happy that the updated MCU Phase 4 trailer didn't include a release date for Fantastic Four - and they are not afraid to say so!

Only One I Really Wanted...

This new Marvel Phase 4 sizzle reel may have thrilled millions - but it also left some fans disappointed. 

It's Ok Tho...

Marvel may not have hit us off with that Fantastic Four release date - but we did get plenty of other content. After two years without a Marvel movie summer, that's more than enough. 

We Can Guess...

Marvel Studios loves teasing release dates for 'Untitled Marvel Films,' but as we get closer to those years, we may be able to guess what they will be. In the case of Fantastic Four... 

We Need Peace

There are a lot of Fantastic Four fans out there waiting on the peace of mind that comes with knowing when the next vision of the franchise will arrive. Let's give it to them Marvel!

Will Be Glorious

As you can see, the Fantastic Four release date reveal will unleash something 

Sill Cooking?

The fact that Marvel Studios threw so much at us but didn't give us a Fantastic Four release date, may suggest that Marvel is still trying to cook-up the best version of its MCU Reboot. 

Good Eating Tho...

Despite not getting a release date for Fantastic Four, it's still been a great morning for Marvel fans. 

A Perfect Ending

Fantastic Four would be an epic (possibly universe-changing) end to MCU Phase 4. Looks like that's the way this could be going. 

