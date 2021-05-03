Marvel Fans Upset Fantastic Four Didn't Get A Release Date

Only One I Really Wanted... I'm so much more excited for #FantasticFour than anything else and that's the only one of the Phase 4 #MarvelStudios movies that doesn't have a release date lol — Ian Byrne (@IanByrneAuthor) May 3, 2021 This new Marvel Phase 4 sizzle reel may have thrilled millions - but it also left some fans disappointed. prevnext

It's Ok Tho... they still won't give us the "Fantastic Four" release date but, I forgive you Marvel. You always give us CONTENT — Nicole\\tfatws stan (@nicolee_nts_) May 3, 2021 Marvel may not have hit us off with that Fantastic Four release date - but we did get plenty of other content. After two years without a Marvel movie summer, that's more than enough.

We Can Guess... The next two dates Marvel is holding on the release schedule following GUARDIANS VOL. 3 (5/5/23) is 7/28/23 and 11/3/23. Considering they tease #FantasticFour at the end here, you have to imagine that film will slide into one of those two 2023 dates.

We Need Peace i'll know peace when i get a fantastic four release date pic.twitter.com/5FlcQ1RPXN — xia ⊗ logan era • support 📌 (@scottlikesants) May 3, 2021 There are a lot of Fantastic Four fans out there waiting on the peace of mind that comes with knowing when the next vision of the franchise will arrive. Let's give it to them Marvel!

Will Be Glorious When fantastic four finally has a release date sorry for the person I'll become — Rachael ミ☆ (@Gagasfilm) May 3, 2021 As you can see, the Fantastic Four release date reveal will unleash something

Will Be Glorious When fantastic four finally has a release date sorry for the person I'll become — Rachael ミ☆ (@Gagasfilm) May 3, 2021 As you can see, the Fantastic Four release date reveal will unleash something prevnext

Good Eating Tho... Holy shit!!!! Released dates, new titles, little Eternals footage, FANTASTIC FOUR Tease !!!!! We are being fed. @Marvel #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/kDsQDxIZ2w — SimplyGeek (@xXsimplegeekXx) May 3, 2021 Despite not getting a release date for Fantastic Four, it's still been a great morning for Marvel fans.

Good Eating Tho... Holy shit!!!! Released dates, new titles, little Eternals footage, FANTASTIC FOUR Tease !!!!! We are being fed. @Marvel #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/kDsQDxIZ2w — SimplyGeek (@xXsimplegeekXx) May 3, 2021 Despite not getting a release date for Fantastic Four, it's still been a great morning for Marvel fans. prevnext