Marvel Funko Pop PEZ Infiltrated by Secret Squirrel

Back in August, Funko kicked off their Pop PEZ lineup with a Hot Topic launch-exclusive collection of Marvel characters. Most of them promptly sold out, but Funko promised that a wider release would happen later in the year. Apparently, today is the day.

Indeed, you can pre-order the entire collection of Marvel Pop PEZ figures right here starting today, October 30th with shipping slated for February. The lineup includes Deadpool, Cable, Magneto, Star-Lord, Yondu, Thor, Loki, and Hulk.

Amusingly, the Marvel relaunch comes at the same time that Funko introduced Pop PEZ dispensers for Hanna-Barbera characters Huckleberry Hound, Snagglepuss, Secret Squirrel, and Morocco Mole (clearly, Secret Squirrel and his sidekick Morocco Mole are on a mission to infiltrate the world’s biggest superhero organizations). The Hanna-Barbera PEZ collection will be also be available to pre-order via the link above.

Look for additional Pop PEZ exclusives for both Marvel and Hanna-Barbera to hit Hot Topic and the Funko Shop in the coming months.

if that wasn’t enough, the Marvel and Hanna-Barbera Funko Pop PEZ releases comes hot on the heels of new dispensers based on Doctor Who, The Golden Girls, and Star Wars!

The entire lineup is available to pre-order via this link. We highly suggest getting Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia first. If the demand for the Golden Girls Funko cereal is any indication, these won’t last long.

After securing all of The Golden Girls Pop PEZ, you can move on to the Star Wars lineup that includes a Tusken Raider and a Jawa. Finally, the Doctor Who collection includes the Fourth Doctor, Tenth Doctor, Eleventh Doctor, and the newly minted Thirteenth Doctor. Not a bad start.

