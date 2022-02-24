Marvel Introduces Ant-Man of the Future in 60th Anniversary Celebration

A new Ant-Man is set to debut in the Marvel Universe, and this hero hails from the future. Marvel released teaser artwork for a new Ant-Man 60th anniversary series that features four versions of the microscopic hero: The Original (Hank Pym), The Irredeemable (Eric O’Grady), The Thief (Scott Lang), and The Future (to be determined). We also got the tagline, “The Ant-Man of Today, Tomorrow, and Yesterday Collide in New 60th Anniversary Series!” Marvel has now provided more information, including the creative team of writer Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) and artist Tom Reilly (The Thing).

Ant-Man is a four-issue limited series debuting in June, with each issue focusing on a different character to pick up the mantle. The future Ant-Man seeks to connect them all so they can face off against a threat only they can hope to defeat.

“For Ant-Man’s ant-iversary, we wanted to go BIG with the world’s smallest hero – burrowing an ant tunnel right through his sixty-year history and far beyond, from the wild and wooly 1960s all the way to a future you’ll have to see to believe!” Ewing promises. “You’ll find out how Henry Pym, Scott Lang and Eric O’Grady impacted each other’s lives in ways they never knew themselves – but who’s the mysterious final member of this Ant-tastic Four? Tremble with ant-icipation, true believer – the answers are coming soon to a hill near you!”

“I’m very excited to work with Al again, this time to celebrate, and add to, the legacy of Ant Man!” Reilly says. “Several different people have taken the name, and Al’s written a fun story that gives them all a chance to shine. I also look forward to working with Jordie Bellaire again, her colors elevate any book that she’s on. There’s lots of inspiration to be taken from Ant Man’s rich artistic history, and there’ll be plenty of room for both of us to experiment in this series. I can’t wait for everyone to check it out!”

Hank Pym was the original Ant-Man, developing Pym Particles that allow him to decrease and increase in size. He was one of the founding Avengers and has been a fixture of the franchise through various iterations. Scott Lang became the second Ant-Man after he stole Pym’s costume in order to rescue his daughter. Eric O’Grady is a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who also “borrowed” the Ant-Man costume when he was tasked with guarding Hank Pym’s lab. The suit worn by the new, future Ant-Man appears to take inspiration from its predecessors.

Of course, Hank Pym and Scott Lang have transitioned over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Michael Douglas playing Hank Pym and Paul Rudd portraying Scott Lang.

Some more Marvel heroes celebrating their 60th anniversary are Hulk and Thor. The two are set to collide in Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover beginning in Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1. rom there the story will continue in Hulk and Thor’s solo titles running throughout May and June. Artist Martin Coccolo will illustrate each chapter, with covers from legendary artist Gary Frank. The publisher promises the crossover will have a shocking impact on both Hulk and Thor’s futures moving forward.

Covers for Ant-Man #1-4 can be found below, along with character designs for Future Ant-Man. Make sure to let us know your thoughts on this Ant-Man celebration in the comments!

It all kicks off in ANT-MAN #1 which will flash back to the early days of Hank Pym’s career as the astonishing Ant-Man! It’s date night for Hank and his girlfriend Janet Van Dyne, but nobody told that to Ant-Man’s enemies! Watch as Hank’s ant-agonists band together to finally take down the scientific adventurer! But will anyone come to his rescue? And who is the mysterious stranger who stalks him?

