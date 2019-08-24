Marvel Casts Gemma Chan as Sersi in The Eternals

Marvel’s Eternals was already filled with talent, but at D23 Disney revealed that it has even more talent on its roster thanks to the announcement that Gemma Chan has joined the cast. Chan, who Marvel fans will remember played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel, but now she will be playing another character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that being the powerful Eternal known as Sersi. Sersi is one of the lead characters in Eternals, at least in the comics, and is the daughter of Helios and Perse.

Even if she isn’t one of the group’s leaders in Marvel’s cinematic take on the team, she will likely still be one of the most powerful members. Sersi is immensely strong and can rearrange molecular structures at a highly advanced level, more so than any other members of the team. That’s because she can affect all things, both organic and inorganic, and she can change them permanently if she so chooses.



On top of that, she can also manipulate cosmic energy, which allows her to not only reinforce her own health and defense but has offensive capabilities to boot. Sersi also counts mind control, flight, telekineses, and teleportation among her abilities, though some of those have drawbacks.

Chan will be bringing the character to life in the MCU, though that does leave her role in the Captain Marvel franchise in flux. Granted, she was in a plane as it exploded towards the end of Captain Marvel, but some fans thought she would ultimately make a return in some form or another. Being that Eternals is going to be a pretty important piece of Marvel’s universe going forward, we doubt that will happen now.

Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and is written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo. The film stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiana (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Dong-seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), and Barry Keoghan.

Eternals hits theaters on November 6th, 2020.