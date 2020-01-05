Marvel Debuts New Ronin Costume

The Avengers’ main marksman, Hawkeye, is back in action in the new Marvel series Hawkeye: Freefall. Written by Matthew Rosenberg and featuring artwork by Otto Schmidt, the series sees Clint Barton taking it upon himself to get involved in stopping the criminal known as the Hood. But as Clint is getting back into action, a new Ronin emerges, casting suspicion in Clint’s direction. While this person has taken over Clint’s old persona — a persona that belonged to at least three other Marvel heroes — they have a new version of the Ronin costume. SPOILERS for Hawkeye: Freefall #1 by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt follow.

Hawkeye: Freefall #1 opens with Hawkeye confronting the Hood and his new gang. While that altercation goes Hawkeye’s way, the fallout does not. Hood’s goons end up jail, but the Hood walks free, exposing the classist imbalances of the system.

Thus, things are already not going Clint’s way when his next meal is interrupted by a visit from the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. They have news about someone in a Ronin costume attacking a pair of armored cars and doing serious damage to some ex-SHIELD agents. Since the other past Ronins – Echo, Blade, and Red Guardian – are all accounted for, Sam and Bucky are checking to see if Clint was responsible.

He wasn’t, and he proves by joining Falcon and Winter Soldier as they hunt down this new Ronin. As they discover, the new Ronin’s look is recognizably Ronin, but a bit different. Fans will notice small tweaks to the body armor and a more ornate Ronin mask.

What do you think of the new Ronin’s new look? Let us know in the comments. Hawkeye: Freefall #1 is on sale now.

Hawkeye: Freefall #1

AUG198987

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Kim Jacinto

When a mysterious and ruthless new Ronin starts tearing a destructive path through the city, suspicion immediately falls on Hawkeye, but Clint has more to worry about than who’s wearing his old costume. After a clash with the Hood ends badly, Hawkeye gives himself a new mission that will place him in the crosshairs of one of New York’s most dangerous villains. Hawkeye’s mission and Ronin’s secret plans will set them on a collision course that only one of them will walk away from. Fan favorite Clint Barton returns in a brand new series from Matthew Rosenberg (UNCANNY X-MEN, THE PUNISHER) and Otto Schmidt (Green Arrow).

Rated T+

In Shops: Jan 01, 2020

SRP: $3.99