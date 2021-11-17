Marvel’s Hawkeye Posters Feature Major Characters

Hawkeye just dropped some new character posters ahead of the premiere on Disney+. Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and Lucky the Pizza Dog all get a moment in the spotlight. (Expect that image of the pup in a hat to get some real use on the Internet.) Marvel is clearly ramping up the festivities as the big day draws closer next week. November 24th will see fans get a chance to get a glimpse at what’s next for the archer and his new protege. Ever since the series was announced years ago at San Diego Comic-Con, fans have been aching for Kate Bishop to make her grand entrance. Matt Fraction and David Aja’s beloved series serves as an inspiration for this show and you can see echoes of that in the previous promo material for Hawkeye. Fans are clearly getting into the holiday spirit and that will only increase as the rollout continues. Check out the posters for yourself down below:

Yesterday, Marvel had a press conference about the series and talked about how this opportunity differs from one of the films. Director Rhys Thomas shared why he likes doing Hawkeye as a series rather than a movie.

Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus. #ClintBarton pic.twitter.com/iwHskBQS4h — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) November 17, 2021

“I mean, you know, it’s time getting to spend time with these characters and let them grow. And again, we’re introducing this character and you know, it’s it’s about these guys coming together and learning from one another and, and, yeah, and also, it’s a world that you get to live in for a little longer,” Thomas said. “I don’t know. I mean, again, it’s to me, it’s just more time you know, it’s always I think you fall in love with these characters when you make these things and you fall in love with all the possibilities of the you know, the ways you can annoy Clint and, and, you know, smash them together. And so yeah, getting to really, you know, have the runway to do that is you’re always gonna take it.”

Thomas would also include nods to how Clint has aged between these films. The new dynamic between him and Kate in the series brings a refreshing flavor to one of the most grounded Avengers heroes.

“You want her to have her own individual energy that works with Clint, so how do we create a dynamic that’s really exciting to watch?” Thomas explained. “She is a younger character with that younger energy, which is a nice counterpoint to Clint who is so battle-worn and been through it. But it’s also showing that she has what it takes. Clint has chosen to do this. Kate is someone who is feeling herself called to it.”

Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus. #PizzaDog pic.twitter.com/kLG1fLyOoz — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) November 17, 2021

