Save 30% on the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist Ahead of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

We are only a few weeks away from the arrival of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame on April 26th! That having been said, if you don’t already own Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist, now would be a good time to change that because Walmart has it in stock for $69.59 (30% off) with free 2-day shipping. It’s also available on Amazon for the same price with free 2-day shipping for Prime members. That’s the lowest price that the gauntlet has ever sold for outside of a Black Friday deal that was gone in the blink of an eye, so take advantage of the deal before these surge in popularity again. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

On a related note, a new hoodie based on the design of the “Quantum Realm” suits (though this is just speculation – their real purpose isn’t known yet) featured in Marvel‘s Avengers: Endgame is available to pre-order, and it features a more stylized, sports jacket-style design than the version released previously. Honestly, we’re having a hard time deciding which one we like more.

Basically, if you’re more interested in a cosplay-style take on the Avengers’ new suits (and you prefer a heavier fabric), you’ll want to go with the original hoodie which is available here in men’s sizes and here in women’s sizes for $64.99 with free shipping slated for July. If you’re interested in a slicker, lightweight design, you’ll want to go for the sport hoodie, which is available to pre-order here for the same price in sizes S to XXL with free shipping slated for August. A matching cap is also available for $33.99 with free shipping.

