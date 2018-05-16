Marvel’s Infinity Wars Requiem Reveal Has Universe-Shattering Consequences

Marvel is introducing a brand new character to the universe, and their name is Requiem.

A new teaser has been released regarding the mysterious character, but Marvel is suggesting big things are planned, saying that the answer to who is Requiem includes “an Infinity Stone story that will change the Marvel Universe…and the lives of those who wield the cosmic stones!”

The new teaser image features Requiem holding several heroes in his or her palm, each one holding an Infinity Stone. Turk, Adam Warlock, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel each hold an Infinity Stone, but even with all that power, they don’t seem prepared for Requiem. This is the second teaser for the new character, as the previous one featured the tagline Death Incarnate. Is this person the new Death? Who knows, but that sword at his command does not seem like something you want to mess with.

You can check out the teaser image above, and you can find the official solicitation details for Infinity Wars #1 and #2 below.

Infinity Wars #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

On Sale 8/1/15



Infinity Wars #2

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

On Sale 8/15/18

In case you were wondering why Turk has an Infinity Stone, make sure to get the lowdown here.

Infinity Wars spins directly out of Infinity Countdown, which itself spawns from Gerry Duggan‘s run on Guardians of the Galaxy, which editor Jordan D. White reveals is why that book was concluded.

“As we worked on the Infinity Stones’ story, it became clear the story was much bigger than we could contain in the Guardians of the Galaxy series,” said editor Jordan D. White in a statement. “It starts with the Guardians, but the story extends out into the entire Marvel Universe, with stones popping up in some VERY surprising places. Countdown is the next step in the story…but as the name implies, it’s leading to something even greater.”

Infinity Countdown #4 is written by Gerry Duggan with art by Mike Hawthorne, Mike Deodato, and Aaron Kuder with a cover by Nick Bradshaw. You can check out the official description below.

“Ultron has long wished to take over all there is and replace it with only Ultron…but now armed with an Infinity Stone, he has never been closer to his goal. With the Guardians falling apart, who can step forward to stop the singularity from overwhelming everything?”

Infinity Countdown #4 hits comic stores on June 6.