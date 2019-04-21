Marvel Debuts New Iron Man Godbuster Armor

Tony Stark debuted what may be the most powerful version of the Iron Man armor ever. In the pages of Tony Stark: Iron Man, Tony has been trapped in the virtual reality eScape he created. The self-styled god of that reality, Motherboard, took advantage of Tony having recently recreated his own persona after nearly dying during Civil War II to rewrite his personality to be more like the careless billionaire playboy he was before becoming a hero.

In Tony Stark: Iron Man #10, Tony’ mother, Amanda Armstrong, goes into the eScape and tries to remind her son of who she really is. When Tony finally snaps out of fit, he realizes that if he’s in a virtual reality that means he can build whatever Iron Man armor he can dream up with no concern for cost, resources, or practicality.

What he dreams up goes beyond a Hulkbuster armor. It’s a Godbuster, meant to take down the “god” of the eScape.

The Godbuster lives up to its name and vanquishes Motherboard, but Tony passes out afterward. That’s unfortunate because the Wasp and Rhodey are still dealing with the villain called the Controller in the real world and could use his help.

Series artist Valerio Schiti designed the Godbuster armor. When the new Iron Man series was announced, he discusses some of the many sources of inspiration he was looking to in designing new versions of Iron Man, including “animated series like Transformers, [to] manga like Gundam or Ghost in the Shell, to robots like Mazinger Z or Steel Jeeg. In the movies Tony Stark creates and collects his armor in his garage, like some sort of petrolhead. So I immediately looked for race cars. But then I thought: why just cars? So now I have hundreds of images of planes, boats, spaceships, factory robots, prototypes…my Pinterest folders are exploding!”

What do you think of the Godsbuster Iron Man armor? Let us know in the comments. Tony Stark: Iron Man #10 is on sale now.

Tony Stark: Iron Man #10

(W) Dan Slott (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Alexander Lozano

“STARK REALITIES” continues with “THE IMPOSSIBLE ARMOR”!

Iron Man isn’t a suit. It’s an idea born from the mind of Tony Stark. And in a place where thought and reality are one and the same, a place where Tony’s imagination is unchecked, what kind of terrifying, all-powerful Iron Man armor will be born?!

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 17, 2019

SRP: $3.99

