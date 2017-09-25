Marvel Teases Return Of Jonathan Hickman

Star writer Jonathan Hickman may be making his return to Marvel Comics in the very near future.

ComicBook.com spoke to Marvel Executive Editor Tom Brevoort about all things Marvel Legacy. The final interview question was about the possible return of Hickman, and the answer was surprising.

“We just got his final dialogue in for those last two SHIELD issues, so sooner than you’d think!” Brevoort said.

Hickman wrote Secret Warriors, Fantastic Four, Avengers, New Avengers, and Secret Wars for Marvel Comics before taking a sabbatical from the company. However, his SHIELD series, which debuted in 2010, remains unfinished, with the final two issues having been solicited and then removed from the shipping schedule.

In 2014, Weaver was confirmed to have completed the art for the two remaining issues. All that remained was for the pages to be colored and for Hickman to submit final dialogue. It seems Hickman has now completed his part and so fans can eagerly await more information on when the issues will be released.

SHIELD revealed the secret history of Marvel’s top espionage and security agency, going back to its founding in ancient times to defend the planet from cosmic threats like Galactus and the Brood.

It also turned out that several important historical figures were members of SHIELD, including Leonardo Da Vinci, Isaac Newton, Michelangelo, Galileo, and Nostradamus. However, a rivalry between Newton and Da Vinci threatened to tear the brotherhood apart.

While Hickman has been away from the Marvel Universe, he has been hard at work on his creator-owned series, including The Black Monday Murders and East of West.

No new release date for SHIELD Vol. 2 issues #5 and #6 have been announced as of yet, but fans should keep their eyes and ears open.