NYC District Attorney Won't Prosecute Jonathan Majors' Domestic Violence Accuser

The legal case regarding Jonathan Majors' alleged domestic assault is only getting more complex. Yesterday, reports have confirmed Grace Jabbari, the victim of Majors' alleged crime, turned themselves into a NYPD precinct in Manhattan. The move came after a week of reports suggesting Majors' team was investigating the possibility of Jabbari having instigated the events which led to the Marvel actor's arrest. But just now, the Manhattan District Attorney has said Jabbari is in no way being prosecuted.

"The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit," the spokesperson for DA Alvin Bragg shared with press Thursday morning. "The matter is now closed and sealed."

For weeks now, the DA's office insisted it was not going to act on claims regarding Jabbari's instigation of Majors. It seems the victim, who is a British citizen, still turned themselves in yesterday at some point amid the fervor. This legal situation against Jabbari began back in June when Majors' lawyer filed a countersuit against the woman. As such, the police were forced to issue an investigatory card for Jabbari, but now it seems the case has been totally bunked.

Currently, Majors is set to go on trial starting November 29 after a long delay. If found guilty, the actor faces a year in prison over the domestic incidence stemming back to March. Months ago, police were called to Majors' apartment in Chelsea where they found Jabbari injured. Authorities arrested Majors, and he is now facing domestic violence charges. Shortly after being detained, Majors was released in March, and he is pleading not guilty to his charges.

All of this legal trouble comes at a difficult time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as fans know. Majors is currently a main player in the franchise given his role as Kang, and the star does appear in Loki season two which is on the air now. At this time, there is no word on how Majors' legal case could impact the MCU, but you can be sure fans are keeping a close eye on the situation.

