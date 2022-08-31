Marvel Just Made the Spider-Verse Even Crazier

Marvel has been exploring the Spider-verse concept for years at this point, even teasing the end of it all later this year with a new series from Dan Slott, but ahead of that they've gone ahead and expanded it in a big way. This week saw Marvel Comics publish Amazing Fantasy #1000, a special 60th anniversary issue of the landmark title that first game the world Spider-Man. The giant-sized one shot features a series of self-contained stories celebrating the Friendly Neighborhood superhero and the story by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto has blown open the Spider-Verse in a unique manor.

The story, titled "You Get It," begins with the Peter Parker that we all know and love pontificating on his life and existence, summarizing it in a way that embodies everything we love about Spider-Man, it's always one step forward and two steps back. From there it becomes clear that he's speaking to a group of other multiversal Spider-Men, all of whom appear to be seated as a collective body of Spider-Men from across the multiverse, not unlike what Hickman did with Interdimensional Council of Reeds and the founder of the Fantastic Four.

There are three main Spider-Man that appear to be leading this group, one with a black Spider-Man suit and red-web accents, another with a traditional suit that's white/black instead of red/blue, and finally one that is wearing a Fantastic Four costume (implying he's a part of the team in his universe). They ponder this new Spider-Man that stands in front of them, noting that he's a "Peter Parker" rather than a "Pete," and confirm that he's from the 616 universe. This trio, along with a group of other Spider-Men shown later, begin to mock the 616 Peter though, roasting him for having such a hard time with life, only to reveal that it was all a ruse and essentially these are traits that make all Spider-Men who they are.

It's largely unclear how this newly formed Council of Peters will be used in the future, for now they seem like a one-off story from Hickman that serves as just a larger-than-life multiverse building block. There's potential that they could return in the upcoming Edge of Spider-Verse, but that does seem to be focused more on various Spider Totems (which aren't exclusively Peters) than it does Peter Parker variants. In any event, they now exist in the larger Marvel multiverse.

Check out the full solicitation and cover art for the newly released anniversary issue below.

