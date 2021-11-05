Kevin Feige Says Kit Harington’s Eternals Role as the Black Knight Could “Grow Into Something Else”

✖

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige teases Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington's newly announced role as Dane Whitman, a.k.a. the Black Knight in The Eternals, could in the future "grow into something else."

"He's a really amazing actor, and this part came up in The Eternals film that we're doing," Feige told Good Morning America at D23 Expo over the weekend, where Harington was revealed as the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "We were so happy when he agreed to join, and it is a part that could perhaps grow into something else in the future."

In late 2018, rumors claimed the studio was developing a suspected film project titled Captain Britain and the Black Knight under Aladdin director Guy Ritchie. Outside of potential film projects, Harington's sword-swinging superhero could be spun off into a Marvel Studios series aired on Disney+.

Feige announced additional shows headed to the coming streaming service at D23, revealing Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk for Phase 4. The new crop of shows slated for Disney+, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye, will be deeply connected to the movie side of the Marvel Studios franchise.

"We'll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes," Feige said during a Disney+ presentation in April. "These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we're most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we're producing and our features on the big screen."

For Eternals, Feige teased a series that could span tens of thousands of years.

"Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that's also something we haven't really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing," Feige said in an interview earlier this year. Most recently, Harington's co-star Kumail Nanjiani told ET Marvel will tell a story that is "a lot more cosmic" and one that is "going to be way, way, way back, so it really [is] going to be the building blocks of the MCU."

The Eternals opens November 6, 2020.