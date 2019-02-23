Marvel Launched ‘Captain Marvel’ Goose the Cat Livestream

Marvel is getting ready for the release of Captain Marvel, promising a brand new look at one of the biggest stars of the film with a live stream dedicated solely to Goose.

In a live stream from Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube channel, Goose the Cat ran around a small set for about an hour, jumping around a set of Captain Marvel posters and merchandise while a green screen changed a few different locations in the background.

Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson showed up at one point to pet the cat before wandering off, apparently confused about what the heck was actually taking place. You can watch it in the video player above.

Goose the Cat has become a focal point for the marketing of Captain Marvel, ever since the character first appeared in the end of the first trailer and garnered a bunch of “oohs” and “awws” from fans. But the cat doesn’t seem to be your average feline, as new information has trickled out that it might be of an extraterrestrial origin.

While visiting the set of Captain Marvel, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Lashana Lynch about the appearance of Goose in the movie, and the creature’s true nature.

“It’s not fully a cat. It’s a mysterious cat… The cat does things that we didn’t expect for it to do, and it’s very surprising, and it could happen at random times,” Lynch said. “So do I interact with the cat in the hat? That is something you touched on. [laughter] I haven’t gotten one more. I should have been more. Yet. I do, although I don’t hold the cat, but I’m around it a lot.”

In the comic books, Captain Marvel’s pet Chewie is actually a Flerken, though it is disguised as a cat. It seems like Goose will take that role, and merchandise for the new movie has already revealed the creature’s alien nature.

Fans will get to see Goose in all of his glory when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.

