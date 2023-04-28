Marvel Legends Black Knight and Sersi 2-Pack Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Avengers first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1963, which means that the iconic team of superheroes is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Hasbro has plenty of Marvel Legends figures on the way to mark the milestone, and the collection expanded today with the launch of the Marvel Legends Series Black Knight and Sersi 2-pack, which is an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $49.99 while it lasts. It is set to arrive in August. The 2-pack includes seven accessories, like alternate hands, effects pieces, and Black Knight's Photon Sword.

If you're unfamiliar, Black Knight is the alter ego of Dane Whitman, a wealthy American aristocrat who inherited the Ebony Blade, a sword that is said to be cursed by Merlin. For that reason, he eventually replaced the blade with the Photon Sword – a tech based alternative that he designed himself. Sersi is an Eternal, a race of superhumans who were created by the Celestials. She is a powerful sorceress and has the ability to manipulate matter. Black Knight and Sersi have been romantically involved on and off and have fought alongside one another as members of the Avengers. Additional releases in the Marvel Legends Avengers 60th anniversary lineup can be found below.

Super-Adaptoid first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1966 with Tales of Suspense #82. The android supervillain was created by the terrorist organization Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) using a piece of the Cosmic Cube (which later became the Tesseract). The Super-Adaptoid has the ability to copy the powers of any superhero it comes into contact with, which explains why this 12-inch figure includes green variations of Captain America's shield and Thor's hammer. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now fior $69.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

This Marvel Legends Avengers 60th anniversary figure of Tony Stark's Iron Man in his bulky Mark 1 / Model 01 armor faithfully recreates the look of the character as he first appeared in Tales of Suspense #39. The 6-inch figure includes alternate fists, two blast effects, and smoke trails. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $27.99 (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout). The figure is also available to pre-order here on Amazon.

The Avengers 60th anniversary Marvel Legends Grey Hulk and Dr. Bruce Banner 2-Pack includes figures inspired by the cover of Hulk #1. It includes accessories like glasses for Dr. Banner and a pipe, alternate hands, and an alternate head for Hulk. Pre-orders for that set are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $59.99.

Next up we have another Marvel Legends 2-pack that includes 6-inch scale figures of Skrull Queen Veranke and Super Skrull. Actually, this is technically a 3-pack because it includes parts to shape-shift Veranke into Spider-Woman. Basically, it contains everything you need to kick off a Skrull invasion of Earth. Accessories include additional Super-Skrull parts and web elements. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Skrull Queen and Super-Skrull set are available here on Amazon and it here at Entertainment Earth for $55.99

Finally, we have the Marvel Legends Captain Marvel and Doctor Doom 2-Pack which is available to pre-order on Amazon and at Entertainment Earth for $49.99. Monica Rambeau's Captain Marvel from Secret Wars faces off against Doctor Doom in a set that includes six accessories like alternate hands and an unmasked Doctor Doom head.