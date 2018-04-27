New Marvel Legends Captain America Exclusive Figure Has a Better Beard

Hasbro is basically releasing a new Marvel Legends figure based on the the films of The Infinity Saga every other day at this point. In fact, this Captain America figure from Avengers: Infinity War is the second released today behind the Iron Monger and Obadiah Stane 2-Pack. However this figure is extra special thanks to Cap's sweet beard upgrade and the fact that it's a Walmart exclusive that you can pre-order here for $26.49 while it lasts.

Note that Hasbro released a Captain America Marvel Legends figure in 2018 for the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, but the new version is definitely an upgrade as far as the likeness to Chris Evans is concerned. The original figure runs around $50 on eBay at the moment. As for the new figure, it stands at 6-inches tall and includes 5 accessories - two shields, interchangeable hands, and an alternate head with an angry expression.

Of course, we now have a new Cap thanks to the events of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Hasbro was all over it with a massive launch of Marvel Legends figures from the show. They tied in relases for WandaVision and debut the first figure from the upcoming Loki series as part of a single Build-A-Figure wave. You can get the full details on these releases right here.

As noted, Marvel has been digging into the first 23 MCU Infinity Saga films lately. If you haven't been keeping up with these releases, here's a refresher:

