The New Avengers: Endgame Electronic Nano Gauntlet Has Removable Infinity Stones

Marvel has been in a nostalgic mood lately with a line of Infinity Saga product releases that celebrate the first 23 films of the MCU. This includes a new line of Infinity Saga sets from LEGO and a steady stream of Marvel Legends Infinity Saga figures from Hasbro. The latest in Hasbro's Infinity Saga collection is the full-scale Nano Gauntlet electronic prop replica from Avengers: Endgame.

The Iron Man Nano Gauntlet replica features articulated fingers, a flexible wrist, sound effects, and light-up Infinity Stones. What's more, the Infinity Stones are actually removable! This is something that you definitely could not do with the Hulk gauntlet that Hasbro released in 2019 when Avengers: Endgame hit theaters. We suppose that also means that the Infinity Stones are losable, so keep an eye on them if you want to maintain the power of your snap. Here's how to get one...

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Avengers: Endgame Nano gauntlet are live here at Entertainment Earth for $124.99 with free shipping. The release date is set for October 2021. UPDATE: shopDisney currently has the gauntlet priced at $99.99. Odds are that the lower price is a mistake, so you might want to try your luck to see if it holds. There's a good chance that they change it soon. Use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping.

Hasbro has also been cranking out Marvel Legends figures and props for Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider, WandaVision, and Loki. You can find pre-order details for those releases right here. Finally, Hasbro launched a huge wave of Marvel Legends figures for their Fan Fest event in April - which included a Bro Thor figure in their Infinity Saga line. Details about those releases can be found here.

