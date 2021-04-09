Marvel Legends Hasbro Fan Fest Reveals and Pre-Order Details

Hasbro Fan Fest 2021 has proven to be as big as expected with an overwhelming number of reveals in their Marvel, Transformers, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, and Star Wars lines. You can check out all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Hasbro Fan Fest master list, but we're taking a deep dive into the new Marvel Legends releases right here.

Pre-orders for Hasbro's new Marvel Legends lineup are expected to go live here at Entertainment Earth starting at 2pm PT / 5pm ET today, April 9th. A quick breakdown of what you'll find there at launch time is outlined below followed by a gallery of images and official descriptions.

Marvel Legends Series Modular Iron Man

Marvel Legends Series Vault Guardsman

Marvel Legends Series Stealth Iron Man

Marvel Legends Series Hologram Iron Man

Marvel Legends Series Ultron

Marvel Legends Series Ironheart

Marvel Legends Series Darkstar

Marvel Legends Series Fat Thor

Marvel Legends Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto

