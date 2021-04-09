Marvel Legends Hasbro Fan Fest Reveals and Pre-Order Details
Hasbro Fan Fest 2021 has proven to be as big as expected with an overwhelming number of reveals in their Marvel, Transformers, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, and Star Wars lines. You can check out all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Hasbro Fan Fest master list, but we're taking a deep dive into the new Marvel Legends releases right here.
Pre-orders for Hasbro's new Marvel Legends lineup are expected to go live here at Entertainment Earth starting at 2pm PT / 5pm ET today, April 9th. A quick breakdown of what you'll find there at launch time is outlined below followed by a gallery of images and official descriptions.
- Marvel Legends Series Modular Iron Man
- Marvel Legends Series Vault Guardsman
- Marvel Legends Series Stealth Iron Man
- Marvel Legends Series Hologram Iron Man
- Marvel Legends Series Ultron
- Marvel Legends Series Ironheart
- Marvel Legends Series Darkstar
- Marvel Legends Series Fat Thor
- Marvel Legends Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto
Marvel Legends Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto
"Green and glowing at the center, this premium role play Eye of Agamotto electronic talisman is the ultimate combination of costume and collectible! Specifically modeled on the Sorcerer Supreme's powerful possession, the premium role play Eye of Agamotto talisman is immediately recognizable, with exceptional detailing and premium aged-looking finish for play or display."
Marvel Legends Series Thor
"Armed with Stormbreaker and Mjolnir, the son of Odin steps onto the battlefield to face Thanos one final time."
Marvel Legends Series Darkstar (Ursa Major Build-A-Figure)
"Drafted as a Soviet operative on a nefarious mission, Laynia Petrovna eventually broke free from the system and began to use her super-secret skills to her own ends."
Marvel Legends Series Ironheart (Ursa Major BAF)
"A certified super-genius, Riri Williams turns a dorm room project into a high-tech, high-flying suit of armor— and becomes a force for good."
Marvel Legends Series Ultron (Ursa Major BAF)
"Robot. Maniacal genius. Science experiment gone wrong. Ultron is the supreme weapon of mass destruction and a mortal threat to the Avengers— and all humankind."
Marvel Legends Series Hologram Iron Man (Ursa Major BAF)
"Ever the innovator, Tony Stark takes flight in holographic form, a computer-generated avatar and an enduring force for good."
Marvel Legends Series Stealth Iron Man (Ursa Major BAF)
"Tony Stark designed the Stealth Armor to maximize on concealment over offensive weaponry."
Marvel Legends Series Vault Guardsman (Ursa Major BAF)
"With armor equipped with repulsor rays, high-carbon steel alloy mesh and radiation shielding, Vault Guardsman turns his sights on the complete destruction of Iron Man."
Marvel Legends Series Modular Iron Man (Ursa Major BAF)
"A dazzling technological achievement, the modular suit allows Tony Stark to reconfigure sub-systems like boots, gloves, helmets and scanners on the fly."