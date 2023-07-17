Marvel Legends Joe Fixit Exclusive Figure Is About to Drop

The Hulk has had many different personalities over the years, with the Grey Hulk aka Joe Fixit being one of the most memorable. Joe Fixit represents the dark side of Bruce Banner, manifested as a more cunning and ruthless version of the Hulk. He’s the part of Bruce that would like to dress and act like a mobster, complete with a pinstripe suit, fedora, and Tommy gun. Hasbro is bringing all of those elements to the Marvel Legends lineup, and your first chance to grab the figure will happen as part of Walmart’s SDCC 2023-adjacent Collector Con event, which takes place on July 18th and 19th. Everything you need to know can be found below.

The Marvel Legends Joe Fixit figure stands at 8.1 inches tall and includes a Tommy gun, alternate hands, and an alternate head with a fedora. Fans might recall that Hasbro released a Joe Fixit Build-A-Figure wave back in 2020, but the standalone 2023 version is definitely an upgrade with features that include updated head sculpts, a redesigned suit, the alternate hands, and the weapon accessory. Pre-orders for the figure will be available starting at 7am PT / 10am EST on July 18th OR on July 19th right here at Walmart. You can keep tabs on all of the Collector Con exclusives right here via our master list.

On a related note, Hasbro recently launched an Avengers 60th anniversary Marvel Legends Grey Hulk and Dr. Bruce Banner 2-Pack that includes figures inspired by the cover of Hulk #1. It includes accessories like glasses for Dr. Banner and a pipe, alternate hands, and an alternate head for Hulk. Pre-orders for that set are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $59.99. U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ with the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.