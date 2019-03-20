The Marvel Legends Professor X With Hover Chair Figure is Back

Hasbro released the Marvel Legends series 6-inch Professor X figure back in January, and it quickly sold out in pre-order. However, your second chance to grab one is happening right now. At the time of writing, you pre-order the figure from Entertainment Earth for the original $39.99 price with shipping slated for August. Note that the figure was briefly available via Amazon this morning, but it has gone in and out of stock.

The Professor X figure was originally released alongside the Deadpool with Scooter figure, which is shipping now for $39.99. The official descriptions for both of the figures are available below.

Marvel Legends Series 6″ Professor X with Hover Chair: Professional Charles Xavier, better known as Professor x, is a highly gifted telepath and Scientific genius who develops the Cerebro device to aid in the ability to control and manipulate psionic abilities.

With Marvel Legends series 6-inch-scale figures and vehicles, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With this 6-inch-scale Professor x figure and hover chair vehicle, featuring classic design and premium articulation, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the arcs from some of their favorite Marvel Comics.

Marvel Legends Series 6″ Deadpool with Scooter: Vroom vroom, baby. It is I, Dead pool, and My merry hoard of fluffy-tailed friends. All aboard, dirty-pawed brethren! It’s ride-off-into-the-sunset time.

with Marvel Legends series 6-inch-scale figures and vehicles, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With this 6-inch-scale Dead pool figure and scooter vehicle, featuring classic design and premium articulation, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the arcs from some of their favorite Marvel Comics.

