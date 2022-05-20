Marvel Legends Quasar Exclusive Figure is Back in Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's Marvel Legends Quasar figure launched earlier this year as a Walgreens exclusive, which probably means you had a hard time finding it. Fortunately, it has relaunched as a Fan Channel exclusive, so your second chance to own one is happening right now. It's the Robert Redford superhero action figure you've always wanted!

The Marvel Legends Quasar 6-Inch action figure is available here at Entertainment Earth now for $24.99. Note that US shipping is free on order $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22. Getting over the threshold shouldn't be a problem given the fact that Hasbro released a Mavrvel Legends wave yesterday that includes Japanese Spider-Man, a 3.75-inch oversized Retro Sentinel, Fantastic Four Retro Firelord, and more. The figure currently runs for $40-$50 on eBay, so this is a good chance to pick it up at the standard price.

Hasbro wisely went with Quasar's classic look for this figure, which is only enhanced by the aforementioned Robert Redford flair. If you're unfamiliar, back in January 1978, Captain America #217 introduced a character named Neutron to the Marvel Universe. Don Glut and Roy Thomas wrote up the cosmic being, and fans came to know the man as Quasar. Originally an X-Men figure, Neutron adopted the Quasar moniker in 1990, but the superhero has undergone several iterations since. Wendell Vaughn, Phyla-Vell, Richard Rider, and Avril Kincaid have adopted Quasar's name over the years. This particular figure is based on the Wendell Vaughn character.

The cosmic superhero has close ties to heroes such as Nova, and the character wields some impressive powers. Quasar gets its powers from the Quantum Bands fused to its wielders wrists as they are loaded with powerful gems. The bands allow Quasar to manipulate energy and tap into the limitless energy of the Quantum Zone which fans may recall from the MCU's excursion with Ant-Man. The weapons were created by Eon for the Protect of the Universe to bear, and Vaughn's run as Quasar unlocked many of the secrets surrounding the weapon's true potential.