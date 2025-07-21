Marvel Legends SDCC Collector Con Drops: Spider-Man Hellfire Gala Figure And The Final Gamerverse 2-Pack

With San Diego Comic-Con 2025 happening this week, Walmart is throwing another Collector Con event that will include exclusive releases for fans of Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series, GI Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups. Naturally, there will also be Marvel Legends releases, and two major drops have already been confirmed. The first is the Marvel Legends Spider-Man Hellfire Gala Figure that we unveiled earlier this month along with the War Machine vs Omega Red 2-pack, which rounds out the extremely popular Marvel vs Capcom-style Gamerverse collection that Hasbro has been releasing in stages since June. Additional details about these releases, and what to expect from Walmart’s SDCC 2025 Collector Con event can be found right here.

Collectors will be able to purchase the exclusives in two rounds on July 24th and July 25th starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on both days. At those times, you can expect to see a wide range of collectibles from Hasbro and others right here at Walmart. In the meantime, you can check out all of the details on the two confirmed Marvel Legends launches below.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN HELLFIRE GALA: Price: $24.99 | Order on July 24 at 10 AM ET here at Walmart; available Fall 2025: “Spider-Man swings an invite to the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala—the biggest mutant celebration in the Marvel Universe—donning a couture costume courtesy of mutant fashion designer Jumbo Carnation. This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel’s X-Men: Hellfire Gala comics. The Spider-Man Hellfire Gala action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs and comes with 4 accessories: 2 alternate THWIP hands, and 2 wall-crawling hands”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MARVEL’S WAR MACHINE VS MARVEL’S OMEGA RED / $49.97 / Order on July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET here Walmart: “James “Rhodey” Rhodes suits up as War Machine, going head-to-head against Omega Red and his weaponized cybernetic tentacles. Comes with 11 accessories, including attachable tentacle weapons for Omega Red and alternate hands for both figures.”

You can keep up with more San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusives that will be available outside the convention right here at Comicbook/Gear!