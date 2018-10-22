The Marvel Legends Thor Mjolnir Electronic Hammer is Back

The latest prop replica in Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series to make a comeback after a long period of being sold out is the Thor Mjolnir Electronic Hammer! It’s a full 1:1 scale prop with a die-cast metal pommel, wrist strap, sound effects, and a voice-activated light feature that reveals the symbol of Odin when you speak the words ‘Thor’ or ‘Worthy’. It can be used as a cosplay prop and / or as a display piece thanks to the included stand.

The Marvel Legends Series Mjolnir Electronic Hammer is available to pre-order right here for the standard price of $109.99 with free US shipping slated for January. At the time of writing, the hammer is selling in the $200 to $300 range from third party sellers. It follows two other popular role-play items in the Marvel Legends series that are about to get a rerelease in time for the holidays…

The Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet was first introduced in 2016 and has been sold out for ages, but Hasbro is bringing it back in time for the holidays for the original price tag of $109.99. Reserve one here with free shipping in the US while you can. It is expected to arrive in November.

Features include glowing LED eyes, electronic sound effects, and a detachable face plate with a detailed interior mimics circuitry. It’s also designed to fit adult-sized heads. Basically, it’s the best Iron Man helmet that you can get without being one of those super talented cosplayers that turn up at cons wearing a suit that looks like it was made by Tony Stark himself.

Finally, the Marvel Legends Gear Captain America Shield Prop Replica from Hasbro measures 24-inches in diameter (1:1 scale), and features a premium finish, adjustable faux leather straps, and metal buckles. The shield is made of hard plastic, not Vibranium (so you won’t be able to deflect bullets with it – NERF darts are okay), but it’s the top of the line option for cosplay and decoration.

Like the Iron Man electronic helmet, the Marvel Legends Captain America shield was first released in 2016 and has been sold out for quite some time. It is also getting a reissue and can pre-ordered right here for the original $99.99 price tag with free shipping slated for November.

