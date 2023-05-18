Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Magneto Helmet Unveiled: Pre-Orders Drop Tomorrow

Hasbro has unveiled the latest roleplay item in their Marvel Legends lineup, and it's a 1:1 replica of Magneto's helmet as it appears in the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series X-Men '97. The show will be a continuation of the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series from the 90s, complete with the original voice cast. So it's fitting that the helmet features classic animated Magneto styling. It also comes with a stand for display.

Unfortunately, we don't know exactly when X-Men '97 will premiere on Disney+, but we do know exactly when you can get your order in for this helmet. It will be available to pre-order starting tomorrow, May 19th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth priced at $99.99 with free US Super Saver shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. It should also be available here on Amazon around the time of the launch. The helmet is expected to ship sometime in the fall of 2023.

Confirmed cast members for X-Men '97 includes Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Chris Potter as Gambit, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey/Phoenix, and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler). Other fan-favorite X-Men characters confirmed to appear in the series also include Cable, Bishop, Sunspot, Morph and Forge.

"As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series," Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios previously said. "Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

DeMayo will serve as the head writer and executive producer of X-Men '97. Jake Castorena had come aboard as supervising director and Charley Feldman is attached as the supervising producer. Original X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald and director Larry Houston are set to consulting on the new series.

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

It was thought that X-Men '97 would begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023, but that date may or may not be pushed back to 2024. When a firm release date does arrive, you'll be able to find it right here.